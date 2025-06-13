COVID spiking again: Top 6 nutrients you need to include in your diet for better immunity

As COVID-19 cases are rising again, it is important to prioritise your diet, as a nutritionally strong diet can strengthen your immunity and help your body fight infections more effectively. While precautions remain essential and nutrition alone can't combat the virus, having strong immunity supported by a rich, healthy diet is an advantage you will need this season. Improve your immunity to shield yourself from covid. (Shutterstock)

Garima Dev Verman, Dietitian and Health Educator at The Healthy Indian Project (THIP) shared with HT Lifestyle a guide, covering the key nutrients one should add to the diet. Along with that, the guide also outlines some of the common health myths:

Top 6 nutrients to add to the diet to improve immunity

From vitamins to protein, know what fortifies your health.(Shutterstock)

1. Vitamin C

This antioxidant enhances the production of white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting infections.

Excellent sources include citrus fruits (such as oranges and lemons), strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli.

Aim for a daily intake of 75-90 mg, which can be easily achieved with a balanced diet.

2. Vitamin D:

Referred to as the ‘sunshine vitamin.’

It plays a role in regulating immune responses and minimising inflammation.

Insufficient levels are associated with an increased risk of infections.

Can be found in fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified products like milk.

Supplements may be necessary, particularly during winter months or when sun exposure is limited. Always seek advice from your healthcare provider before beginning any supplementation, rather than self-prescribing.

3. Zinc:

This mineral is crucial for the functioning of immune cells and assists in fighting off viruses.

A deficiency can weaken the immune response. Foods rich in zinc include oysters, pumpkin seeds, and lentils.

Adults should aim for a daily intake of 8-11 mg; however, excessive consumption can interfere with copper levels, so it is advisable to rely on food sources or moderate supplementation.

4. Protein:

Immune cells depend on amino acids derived from protein for their growth and repair.

Lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, beans, and tofu are excellent choices.

The recommended intake is 0.8-1.2 g/kg of body weight per day, depending on one's level of physical activity.

5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

These fatty acids help reduce inflammation and support immune equilibrium.

They can be found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts, with a daily intake of 1-2 g from food being beneficial.

6. Probiotics:

The health of the gut has a significant impact on immunity. Foods such as homemade dahi, chaas, kaanji and kimchi are rich in beneficial bacteria.

A diverse microbiome can enhance immune resilience.

Debunking health information

Myth 1:

Gargling with warm water and salt, apple cider vinegar, or lemon can eliminate coronavirus from your throat.

Fact: While these may soothe your throat, they cannot kill or remove the virus once it has infected your respiratory system.

Myth 2:

Taking mega doses of supplements such as zinc,Vitamin C and drinking green tea or cow urine, have been shown to stop a COVID-19 infection.

Fact: None of these supplements have been proven to prevent or cure COVID-19. Relying on unproven remedies can be really life threatening or dangerous and delay the needed proper treatment.

Myth 3:

The coronavirus is foodborne and transmitted through the consumption of meat.

Fact: COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory virus transmitted from person to person through tiny drops of saliva or mucus that come out of the mouth or nose when someone coughs, sneezes, talks, or breathes. . There is no evidence it spreads via cooked meat or other food items.

Myth 4:

Eating alkaline foods or alkaline water with a pH above 8.5 can neutralise the coronavirus.

Fact: The body tightly regulates blood pH, and diet cannot change this. Alkaline foods do not neutralise or kill the virus.

Myth 5:

Eating a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, herbs, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds can provide immunity against COVID-19.

Fact: While a healthy, homemade, balanced diet supports overall immune function, it is effective only when maintained consistently over time. Starting to eat nutritious foods during the pandemic will not instantly build immunity against COVID-19. Immunity develops gradually and depends on multiple factors. No diet can prevent or cure COVID-19.

Adding to this, Sudipta Sengupta, Founder & CEO of The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), further unpacked how debunking myths is the need of the hour. He said, “As COVID cases rise again in parts of India, we must remember that fighting the virus is not just a medical battle but also a battle against misinformation. During the last pandemic, the infodemic caused real harm. Despite growing awareness, low health literacy and a complex health information ecosystem still leave people vulnerable. It's critical for social media platforms and fact-checkers to stay vigilant.”

ALSO READ: Doctor shares top nutrients you need to include in your diet for good kidney health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.