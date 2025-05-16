Menu Explore
Doctor shares top nutrients you need to include in your diet for good kidney health

ByAdrija Dey
May 16, 2025 04:06 PM IST

Safeguard your renal health by eating right, staying hydrated, and making mindful lifestyle choices.

Kidneys filter our body's waste and getting rid of all the toxins, which is essential for overall health. The proper functioning of your kidneys maintains your internal balance. While what to eat for good heart and gut health is in mainstream conversation, kidney wellness-related nutrition is not much talked about. The lack of nutritional awareness related to kidneys is where the problem arises, leading to kidney stones and other renal ailments.

Prevent renal diseases by having the right foods.(Shutterstock)
Prevent renal diseases by having the right foods.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Doctor says this everyday habit could be damaging your kidneys, shares 9 myths to stop believing now

In an interview with Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, shared the importance of nutrition for kidney health.

He said, “While we focus on all aspects of our health, it is integral to ensure kidney wellness to prevent from development of kidney stones or chronic kidney disease. Eating a healthy diet that contains all the nutrients, both micro and macro, is extremely vital for kidney function and overall wellbeing.”

Dr Mukesh Batra shared this detailed guide with us that covers all the nutritional requirements for kidney health: 

Macronutrients

 

Protein is one of the macronutrients which is healthy for kidney health.(Shutterstock)
Protein is one of the macronutrients which is healthy for kidney health.(Shutterstock)

  • Proteins and complex carbohydrates, which fall under macronutrients, help an individual to retain energy and muscle mass while not straining the kidneys.
  • Economical and easily accessible foods in the market, like moong dal, masoor dal, low-fat chana, curd, and toned milk, are rich in moderate proteins, which are great for the kidneys.
  • Whole grains like whole wheat rotis, brown rice, bajra, jowar, poha, suji, and quinoa provide the body with required energy, while assisting in blood sugar and blood pressure control, which are the two very important elements to sustain kidney function.

Micronutrients

  • The repair of tissues in the kidneys uses various micronutrients, including Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium, Vitamin C, and folate.
  • Fruits and vegetables are a great source of fibre, potassium, and other essential nutrients. Some examples of kidney-friendly vegetables include cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, peppers, spinach, fenugreek, bottle gourd, apple gourd, and pumpkins.
  • Fruits like Apples, Berries, Amla, Guava, Oranges, and tomatoes are a good source of Vitamin C.

Healthy Fats and Vitamins

 

Leafy green veggies contain vitamin B and folate.(Shutterstock)
Leafy green veggies contain vitamin B and folate.(Shutterstock)

  • For healthy fats and Vitamin E, the best sources are sunflower seeds, groundnuts, sesame seeds, avocados and olive oil.
  • Ease of access to pulses, jowar and seasonal leafy greens offers a strong source of vitamin B and folate, mandatory to promote cellular repair, electrolyte balance, and reduce oxidative stress.
  • Curd and fortified milk fulfil Vitamin D requirements, which are aided through regular exposure to sunlight.

Hydration

Drink water for good kidney health.(Shutterstock)
Drink water for good kidney health.(Shutterstock)

  • To help maintain the optimal functioning of the kidneys and to prevent stones, proper hydration is very important.
  • Consuming 2 to 3 litres of water daily helps in the natural flushing of bodily waste.
  • Simple lemon water, tulsi tea, barley water, and coriander seed water help in detoxification through urinary tract cleansing.

Balanced diet recommendations

A balanced diet for kidney health includes:

  • 2 – 3 servings of pulses.
  • 3 – 4 servings of seasonal fruits and veggies (especially avoiding high oxalate food, which forms stones.)
  • Moderate dairy, and low quantities of processed, sugar, or salt-rich foods.
  • This diet, based on easily accessible foods that has been proven to not only aid in kidney health, but also sustain chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension in a cost-effective and accessible way.

ALSO READ: Doctor shares 6 tips for parents to build healthy kidneys in kids from a young age

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
