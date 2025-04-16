Doctor says this everyday habit could be damaging your kidneys, shares 9 myths to stop believing now

Kidney disease is increasing in people of all age groups. Busting myths about kidney disease and transplants is important as the misinformation can lead to worse health outcomes. 9 shocking kidney myths that are risking your life—busted by a top doctor!(Image by Sunwarrior)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bharat Shah, Director of Renal Science at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, dispelled a few myths around kidney diseases to ensure that patients make proper decisions.

Myth #1: Kidney disease is a rare occurrence

Fact: A large number of Indians suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, there is a lack of awareness regarding it. The risk factors for kidney diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, autoimmune disease, kidney stones and abuse of painkiller medicines. Remember, men and women, can equally be at risk of kidney disease. One with completely damaged kidneys will require dialysis and transplantation remains for survival.

Myth #2: The causes of kidney disease remain unknown

Fact: Common causes of kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other causes are autoimmune disease, hereditary kidney disease, kidney stones, repeated kidney infection and abuse of painkiller medicines.

Overconsumption of painkillers can have severe effect on kidney health.(Image by Shutterstock)

Myth #3: Feeling alright means one doesn’t have a kidney problem

Fact: Remember, most of the patients are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) in the early stages of CKD. High BP and swelling are important indicators of kidney disease. It is important to go for regular screening to know the status of your kidney health (yearly urine routine, serum creatinine, and ultrasound of kidneys.

Myth #4: Dialysis is the ultimate treatment option for kidney disease management

Fact: Not everyone with kidney disease will require dialysis. Kidney disease is a progressive disease. So, during the early stages, if it is managed well one may be able to stop or slow the progression of kidney disease. Dialysis or a kidney transplant is only needed if your kidneys completely fail.

Myth #5: Patients with fully damaged kidneys wanting to go for a transplant will have to wait for a long time to find a donor

Fact: If possible, one should try a kidney transplant with a living donor from the family. If there is no suitable donor in the family one can register for a deceased donor transplant. With increasing awareness, the waiting time is not as long. To make this time even shorter we should all pledge our organs after death.

Myth #6: The patient will feel weak after the transplant

Fact: Most patients return to near-normal quality of life after transplant.

When kidney functions drop to a critical level, usually dialysis or kidney transplant is suggested by health experts.(Shutterstock)

Myth #7: Kidney transplant is only recommended for young people

Fact: Kidney transplants can be performed on anyone who is healthy and has just kidney problems.

Myth #8: You must be a family member to donate a kidney

Fact: Yes but if there is no suitable family member, near relative or emotionally related can be accepted if approval is obtained from the state government committee.

Myth #9 Kidney transplant is extremely risky

Fact: Kidney transplants have a high success rate because of advanced surgical techniques and post-transplant care which make the procedure safer and more effective.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.