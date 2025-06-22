Fitness coach shares why protein is important for women to lose belly fat and suggests 19 meal options

Not all areas of the body lose weight at the same pace. Belly fat weight, especially, tends to be one of the most stubborn areas. But when it comes to trimming your waistline, protein might just be the missing piece of the puzzle. The weight loss journey isn’t always linear or smooth, and it’s only human to slip up along the way. Protein here steps in with its ability to single-handedly solve a lot of your weight loss problems, from cravings to low energy. This is why protein needs to be made an indispensable part of your diet, from breakfast to dinner. Losing belly fat is a task, but regular protein intake can help.(Shutterstock)

Akanni Salako, a women’s weight loss coach and content creator who frequently shares fitness tips to address weight-related concerns, posted on Instagram why protein is vital for women who are trying to lose belly fat. He also shared an entire list of meal options, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to snacks, to help women meet their daily protein goals.

Here's the entire no-fuss guide, as shared by the fitness coach Akanni, that covers all the protein-intake essentials, right from explaining the reasoning behind the requirements along with a comprehensive list of protein-rich meal options:

Why is more protein required?

Protein reduces frequent cravings.(Shutterstock)

1. Keeps you full and satisfied

Protein takes longer to digest, helping you stay fuller for longer and reducing those nagging cravings.

2. Tones body while burning fat

Protein supports muscle repair and growth. The more muscle you build, the more calories you burn, even at rest.

3. Balances blood sugar

Protein helps stabilise energy levels and controls belly fat-storing hormones, making it easier to stay on track.

High-protein meal

High protein meals make sure your energy is high while you lose weight with workouts.(Shutterstock)

Breakfast

Greek yoghurt with berries, chia seeds: 25 gm protein Egg muffins (3 eggs, veggies or turkey/chicken sausage): 30 gm protein for 2-3 muffins Protein oatmeal (½ cup oats+ 1 scoop protein + flaxseed/berries): 30 gm protein Smoothie bowl or shake (protein powder, spinach, berries, almond milk, flax/chia seeds): 25-30 gm protein Tofu or egg scramble with avocado toast: 28 gm protein Cottage cheese with fruit and almonds: 22 gm protein Breakfast turkey wrap (made with scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach): 30 gm protein Protein pancakes (mix banana, egg, protein powder and cook two minutes per side): 25 gm protein

Lunch/Dinner

9. Mexican turkey taco bowl (ground turkey, cauliflower rice, black beans, salsa, avocado): 35 gm protein

10. Italian zucchini lasagna (ground turkey,low-sugar marinara, ricotta, zucchini strips): 38 gm protein

11. Nigerian suya chicken with stir-fried spinach (grilled chicken breast with suya spice, stir-fried spinach and onions): 40 gm protein

12. Southern Cajun, chicken and quinoa bowl (grilled Cajun-seasoned chicken, quinoa, roasted okra or peppers): 40 gm protein

Snacks

13. 2 boiled eggs with 1 light string cheese: 18 gm protein

14. Tuna cucumber boats (tuna with light mayo or Greek yoghurt in sliced cucumber): 22 gm protein

15. Greek yoghurt parfait (¾ cup Greek yoghurt with berries and chia seeds): 20 gm protein

16. Protein energy balls (oats with protein powder and honey): 15 gm protein in 2 balls

17. Turkey roll-ups (2 slices turkey, 1 string cheese, 2 pickle spears): 20 gm protein

18. Cottage cheese with pineapple (½ cup low-fat cottage cheese with ¼ cup pineapple): 18 gm protein

19. Protein muffins (1 scoop protein, egg, banana, baked for 12 min): 20 gm in 2 muffins.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.