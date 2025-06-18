Fitness coach shares 3 weight loss tips to help reduce the hormonal belly fat

Your weight loss journey is not a one-size-fits-all template where fat from every part of your body melts away evenly. Some parts may be easy, while others seem challenging and take more time. While it may look like you have reined in the rest of the weight, that stubborn belly fat still exists, especially the kind linked to hormonal imbalances. The belly fat is stubborn, more so if it stems from hormonal imbalances.(Shutterstock)

At this point, it may seem as if the weight loss has plateaued, but the real issue lies deeper. Midsection fat caused by hormonal issues needs to be addressed at the root, by supporting hormonal balance. Without identifying the underlying imbalances, no amount of crunches or cardio will make much difference.

Akanni Salako, a women’s weight loss coach and content creator who frequently shares fitness tips to address weight-related concerns, recently shared on Instagram three effective ways to reduce hormonal belly fat.

Protein at breakfast

Protein is a non-negotiable in any diet, but it becomes a game-changer when you start your day with it. The fitness coach also red-flagged the unhealthy habit many women have of reaching for coffee before eating breakfast. He also shared some healthy protein breakfast options.

He elaborated, “You have to prioritise protein at breakfast, at least 30 grams, especially for my coffee before breakfast, ladies. This is gonna help you balance your blood sugar, prevent cortisol spikes and set the tone for the day. Simple options like eggs, Greek yoghurt or high-quality protein shake go a long way.”

Magnesium requirement

Deficiencies can show up in various ways, even as stubborn weight retention. Magnesium is one such mineral that indirectly supports weight loss by improving hormonal balance and lowering stress.

“Magnesium supports your adrenal health, lowers your cortisol levels and improves your sleep- all things that are crucial for hormonal balance and reducing your belly fat. Foods like dark leafy greens, almonds, pumpkin seeds or even a magnesium supplement can go a long way. Most women are deficient in magnesium and don't even know it,” the fitness coach added.

Walk after meal

It may seem inconsequential, but a simple walk of only a mere 10 minutes after a meal can snowball into bigger health benefits, like improved digestion, better blood sugar control, and reduced bloating.

“And the last, a walk after every meal, at least 10 minutes, this can help improve your digestion, reduce blood sugar levels and manage your bloating," Akanni concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.