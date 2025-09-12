Surgeon explains 5 key roles of prebiotics, probiotics in maintaining healthy gut: Supporting digestion, reducing risks

Gut health is essential for overall wellbeing. The microorganisms in the gut ensure that the food is digested and the body is nourished throughout. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rohtash Luthra, consultant, general laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, RG Hospitals said, “Probiotics, the live beneficial bacteria, and prebiotics, the non-digestible fibers that nourish them, work synergistically to maintain balance in the intestinal environment. This powerful combination supports digestive efficiency, strengthens immune function, and even positively influences mental health, highlighting the far-reaching impact of a healthy gut microbiome.” Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist rates 10 vegetarian protein sources for gut health: Your flavoured protein bars don't fare well Gut health relies on prebiotics and probiotics.(Freepik)

Dr. Rohtash Luthra further explained the key roles that prebiotics and probiotics play in improving gut health, and overall wellbeing.

1. Restoring microbial balance:

Everyday stress, medications and dietary imbalances can disturb the natural gut flora. Probiotics help replenish good bacteria, while prebiotics stimulate their growth, ensuring a stable and diverse microbiome.

2. Supporting digestion and nutrient uptake:

Probiotics assist in breaking down food components and aid the absorption of essential nutrients. Prebiotics enhance bowel regularity and stool quality, collectively reducing issues such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion.

Gut health includes the gastrointestinal system.(Shutterstock)

3. Enhancing immune defense:

3. Enhancing immune defense:

With nearly 70% of the immune system located in the gut, microbiota play a vital role in protection. Probiotics strengthen immune responses by stimulating antibody production, and prebiotics promote bacterial diversity linked to stronger resistance against infections.

4. Reducing gastrointestinal risks:

Gut imbalance is associated with conditions including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Probiotics can relieve symptoms like abdominal pain and diarrhea, while prebiotics contribute to a healthier gut lining and reduced inflammation.

5. Influencing the gut-brain axis:

The gut communicates with the brain through biochemical signals. Probiotics contribute to the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, while prebiotics foster microbial strains associated with stress regulation, highlighting their role in mood and mental health.

"Probiotics and prebiotics are valuable tools in maintaining gastrointestinal and overall health. Incorporating natural sources like yogurt, kefir, bananas, onions, garlic and whole grains into the diet can help strengthen the gut microbiome and promote long-term wellbeing," added Dr. Rohtash Luthra.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.