AIIMS gastroenterologist rates 10 vegetarian protein sources for gut health: Your flavoured protein bars don't fare well

A large chunk of Indians prefer a vegetarian diet, and those who are health-conscious among them are always in search of vegetarian protein sources to fulfil their everyday protein content, while also keeping in mind how it impacts their gut health. But, often, there's a lot of misinformation around the best vegetarian protein source. Discover what a gastroenterologist rates your favourite high-protein vegetarian foods. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on September 11, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at the AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, rated 10 vegetarian protein sources for gut health on a scale of 1-10. Let's find out what the expert rated your favourite protein source:

Vegetarian protein sources rated according to their gut health impact

The gastroenterologist rated popular vegetarian protein sources in the Instagram video, like chickpeas, paneer, almonds, lentils, Greek yoghurt, lentils, and more. He also busted the myth that flavoured protein bars (with gums, sweeteners) and deep-fried soy nuggets or fake meats are a great protein source and good for your gut health, too.

Chickpeas: 6

Edamame: 4

Almonds:

Tofu: 5

Lentils: 8

Quinoa: 7

Paneer or cottage cheese: 9

Greek yoghurt: 10

Flavoured protein bars (with gums, sweeteners): minus 5

Deep-fried soy nuggets or fake meats: minus 10

Can a vegetarian diet help you lose weight?

A high-protein diet promotes muscle maintenance and aids in weight loss by increasing satiety and maintaining healthier blood sugar levels, bone health, metabolism, and faster healing from injury. In an Instagram post shared on April 2, Canada-based weight loss coach Saachi Pai revealed that she lost 40 kg and shared 20 vegetarian protein options she ate during the journey. The list featured food items like paneer, toor dal, Greek yoghurt, green peas, and more. Find her list here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.