AIIMS gastroenterologist shares top 10 gut friendly snacks you can have daily: Makhana, sprouted moong chaat, buttermilk

Are you looking for some nutritious snack options? In a September 10 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recommended the 'top 10 gut-friendly snacks you can eat daily. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola Makhana (roasted fox nuts) can be a healthy snack option for gut health. (Pic courtesy: Unsplash)

Why roasted chana, makhana are healthy snacks

Here's everything Dr Sethi suggested: from roasted chana that is rich in fibre and protein, and supports digestive health and satiety, to makhana, low in calories, high in antioxidants, easy to digest and rich in magnesium.

He also said you could eat hummus with veggies as the chickpeas in hummus provide fibre and protein, while veggies add more fibre and nutrients. Even something like dark chocolate can support gut health, when eaten in moderation, as it is rich in antioxidants and fibre. As per Dr Sethi, another good snacking option is sprouted moong, which is easy to digest and packed with fibre, protein, and nutrients.

He said in his caption, “Snacking doesn’t have to hurt your digestion — these options keep your gut happy and your energy steady. Which of these gut-friendly snacks do you eat most often?”

Top 10 gut-friendly snacks

According to Dr Sethi, these snacks are not only delicious but also promote gut health, helping you feel fuller and more energised throughout the day:

1. Roasted chana

2. Plain Greek yoghurt and berries

3. Makhana (roasted fox nuts)

4. Apple plus peanut butter

5. Mixed nuts plus pumpkin seeds

6. Hummus plus veggies

7. Boiled edamame

8. Dark chocolate (70 percent plus)

9. Sprouted moong chaat

10. Kefir or buttermilk (unsweetened)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.