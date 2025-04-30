Say goodbye to afternoon slump in office: 5 nutritious snacks to boost your energy

Are you frequently in the habit of swinging by the vending machine to get chips or strolling to the canteen to buy sandwiches while working in office? Especially after lunch, it's quite a task to brave through the afternoon sluggishness and imminent cravings from the post-meal sugar spike. It’s a vulnerable moment, one where it’s easy to fall prey to ordering unhealthy snacks. Soon, you realise it becomes a habit over time. It's time you modify your eating habits and embrace smart dietary pairs that help keep your energy high. It's easy to binge on unhealthy food while you are working but the long-term repercussions on your health are deadly.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Srishti Goyal, Consultant Dietitian at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shared 5 nutritious snacks that help to keep your energy high.

Here are the snacks Srishti shared, along with nutritional benefits:

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are nutritional powerhouses.(Freepik)

A handful of almonds, walnuts, or sunflower seeds is packed with healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them an ideal snack to curb hunger and maintain energy. The mix of nutrients helps keep blood sugar levels stable.

2. Greek yoghurt with berries

Greek yoghurt is a great source of protein, which is essential for repairing and building muscles after exercise. Berries provide antioxidants and carbohydrates to help refuel your body.(Pexels)

Greek yoghurt is high in protein, which can help keep you feeling fuller for longer. Pair it with antioxidant-rich berries like blueberries or strawberries for a naturally sweet and satisfying snack.

3. Hummus and veggies

Olive oil used in Mediterranean dishes like Hummus has positive benefits for good health.(Pexels)

Hummus, made from chickpeas, is a great source of protein and fibre. Pair it with carrot sticks, cucumber slices, or bell pepper strips for a crunchy and nutrient-packed snack that will keep your energy steady.

4. Apple with nut butter

Apples slices with peanut butter is a healthy pair.(Pexels)

An apple is rich in fiber and natural sugars, giving you a quick energy boost. Add a tablespoon of almond or peanut butter for a satisfying mix of carbs, protein, and healthy fats that prevent blood sugar dips.

5. Whole-grain crackers with cheese

Opt for whole-grain crackers paired with a slice of cheese. The fiber from the crackers combined with the protein and fat in the cheese makes for a balanced snack that fuels your body and satisfies cravings.

She further added, “Incorporating these snacks into your routine can help keep energy levels up without the need for caffeine or sugary treats. Make them part of your daily workday snacks for consistent energy throughout the day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.