Lebanon's Shawarma tops list of world's best sandwiches: Try this mouthwatering recipe with a desi twist!

Hummus laden-mezze platters from the rich and mouthwatering gastronomic legacy of Lebanon, find strong competition only from one other Lebanese export to the world at large, the juicy and flavour-packed shawarma. Don't get us wrong, the Lebanese food scene's impact on the concept of global cuisines, both contemporary and legacy-flanked, is almost too vast to trace. Mezze platters and shawarmas in this regard, are simply the poster bites for the same. The juicy, delectable Shawarma all the way from Lebanon, with a desi twist to suit your Indian palette(Photos: Foxy Folksy, Mediterranean Grill)

Now narrowing it down to only shawarma, the chewy, saline, meaty delight has topped Taste Atlas' list of world's top 50 sandwiches, bagging the first rank.

Now if just reading through this isn't making your mouth water, this quick chicken shawarma recipe, suited for both an expert as well as a novice in the kitchen, will have you wanting to lick your plate clean. Now while the traditional Lebanese shawarma is made with meats ranging from beef, lamb, mutton, veal, or turkey, this recipe sticks to chicken. The original shawarma carries a tart and creamy flavour profile accelerated with many a spices, something that this Indian recipe replicates, albeit with a more simpler approach.

So let's get cooking!

Chicken shawarma recipe

Ingredients: Chicken breast or thigh - 250gms, extra virgin olive oil - 1.5tbsp, minced garlic - 1tbsp, red chilli powder - 3/4tsp, cumin powder - 1tsp, coriander powder - 1tsp, ground cardamom - 1/2tsp, ground cinnamon - 1/4tsp, turmeric - a pinch, salt to taste, Greek yoghurt - 2tbsps, lemon juice - 1.5tsp, quartered onion with layers separated - 1, chopped tomato - 1, pita bread, lettuce (optional)

Method: Mix all the ingredients for the marinade. Pat the chicken dry, chop into 1.5 inch pieces and slather in mariande. Refrigerate. Preheat the oven till 200C for 15 minutes. Prepare a grillin tray with foil and grease and place the pieces, each separate from the other. Grill for 15 to 20 minutes and flip halfway through. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes to get that char.

Now for assembly, slather the pita bread with some yoghurt, garlic sauce, layer on the chicken, add the grilled onions and tomatoes, roll up and serve.

(Recipe from Swasthi's Recipes)

Are you dreaming of gorging on shawarma yet?