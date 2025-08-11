Gastroenterologist shares 5 breakfast items that won't cause bloating: Greek yoghurt bowl, sourdough toast and more

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. After the long overnight gap, it’s crucial to choose foods that are nutritious, filling, and gentle on the digestive system, avoiding options that can trigger inflammation or bloating. Poor breakfast choices can take a toll on gut health and overall well-being. Also read | What is the ‘ideal’ breakfast? Study reveals how you should consume your first meal of the day Check out these five breakfast options that won’t cause bloat.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab regularly shares valuable health and wellness insights on his Instagram profile. From what to eat and when, to foods best avoided altogether, his content is packed with practical guidance on diet and fitness. On August 10, Dr. Salhab posted a video highlighting five breakfast foods that won’t cause bloating.

“Five breakfasts that won’t bloat. Lower-lactose, higher-protein, and FODMAP-friendly, ll with portion sizes that keep digestion happy,” the doctor wrote.

Greek yogurt bowl:

How to make: ¾ cup lactose-free or low-lactose Greek yogurt (≈170 g) + ½ cup blueberries + 10 walnut halves (≈30 g).

Benefits: It's lower in lactose, high in protein and packed with probiotics.

Sourdough toast:

How to make: 1 slice sourdough + avocado up to 60 g (≈3 Tbsp, about ¼–⅓ medium avocado) + 2 eggs.

Benefits: A perfect combination of healthy fat and protein.

Chia yogurt + mango:

How to make: 2 Tbsp chia seeds + ½ cup lactose-free yogurt + mango up to ¼ cup (≈38 g). Also read | Nutrition coach shares 3 breakfast mistakes that can slow down weight loss: ‘Not eating enough protein’

Benefits: It's fibre packed to keep you full and to help with constipation.

English muffin sandwich:

How to make: 1 whole-grain English muffin + 3 oz sliced turkey + avocado up to 60 g + 2 tomato slices.

Benefits: An underrated low bloat bread. Put a lean protein like turkey.

Oatmeal bowl:

How to make: ½ cup dry oats cooked in water or lactose-free milk + 1 unripe medium banana (≈100 g) + cinnamon.

Benefits: It's like dessert for breakfast but without the bloated feeling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.