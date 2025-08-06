Nutrition coach shares 3 breakfast mistakes that can slow down weight loss: ‘Not eating enough protein’

Luisana Carrero is a nutrition coach who keeps sharing valuable insights on weight loss, diet and healthy living on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing healthy diet hacks to mistakes that we make in our daily eating habits that can slow down our metabolism, Luisana shares it all. Most of her content is also focused on tips and hacks for faster weight loss, and how to drop the extra kilos faster. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Breakfast mistakes that women often make, which makes it more difficult for them to melt body fat.(Pexels)

On August 5, Luisana shared an Instagram post explaining the breakfast mistakes that women often make, which makes it more difficult for them to melt body fat. “As a fitness and nutrition coach, here are the 3 breakfast mistakes most women make that are holding them back from losing fat,” she added.

Mistake 1: Only eating fruit

While fruit is full of vitamins and fiber, eating it by itself can spike blood sugar, especially in the morning when your body is more sensitive to carbs. This can lead to cravings and a crash a few hours later.

Instead: Pair fruit with protein and fat to balance blood sugar.

Apple slices + almond butter + hard-boiled eggs

Berries + cottage cheese or Greek yogurt

Mistake 2: Not eating enough protein

Low protein leads to less satiety, more cravings, and muscle loss over time (especially during a fat loss phase). Protein is key for appetite control, muscle retention and metabolism support.

Instead: Aim for at least 20-30g protein in the morning.

Mistake 3: Relying on healthy smoothies from cafés

Many store-bought or café smoothies, bars, or bowls are marketed as healthy but are loaded with sugar, low in protein, extremely high in calories (some smoothies have 600+ calories). Also read | Trying to lose weight? Dietician says, avoid these five breakfast options

Instead: Make your own smoothie at home where you can control what goes in. Focus on a good protein source (protein powder, Greek yogurt), healthy fats (nut butter, chia seeds) and fiber-rich carbs (berries, oats, spinach).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.