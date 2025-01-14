Trying to lose weight? Dietician says, avoid these five breakfast options

Weight loss is a journey that demands a lot of determination, consistency and the right choices about diet and lifestyle. Making right choices for breakfast is essential as it helps in keeping the body satiated for a long time. Muntaha, a dietician, keeps sharing tips and tricks related to weight loss and healthy diets on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Her social media profile is replete with insightful information related to sustained and healthy weight loss. Also read | Not losing weight despite strict diet and workout? This common habit may be the culprit “5 breakfasts I would never recommend as a dietician," wrote Muntaha.(Pexels)

A day back, Muntaha shared a reel noting down the breakfast options that should be avoided during the weight transformation journey. “5 breakfasts I would never recommend as a dietician,” read the text on her reel. Also read | Woman who lost 8 inches of belly fat reveals 10 easy home exercises that helped her achieve a flatter tummy. Watch

“Choose high-fiber and protein-rich breakfasts like eggs, oats, or besan chilla with vegetables to keep you energized and support weight loss,” wrote the dietician as she noted down the five breakfast options that should be avoided.

Chai and paratha with butter or ghee:

Paratha with butter.(Pexels)

Paratha loaded with butter or ghee is high in calories and fats, while chai often contains sugar, making this a calorie-dense and low-nutrient combination, with no protein source.

Puri with halwa or chana:

Halwa puri.(Unsplash)

Puri is deep-fried and loaded with trans fats, while halwa is high in sugar and ghee. The combination is calorie-heavy and lacks fiber to keep you full. Also read | Want to lose 5 kg in 35 days? Woman who shed 54 kg shares 5 weight loss tips: 'Increase your daily steps by…'

White bread with butter or jam:

Bread and jam.(Unsplash)

White bread is low in fiber and nutrients, while butter and sugary spreads add unnecessary calories and fats without keeping you full for long.

Sweetened smoothies or juices:

Smoothie.(Pexels)

Smoothies and juices often contain added sugars and lack the fiber found in whole fruits, making them high in calories but less satisfying.

Sugary cereals:

Cereals.(Pexels)

Most store-bought cereals are loaded with sugar and lack fiber or protein, causing blood sugar spikes and crashes, leading to hunger soon after, wrote Muntaha as she shared the food items to avoid during weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.