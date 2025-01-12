Want to lose 5 kg in 35 days? Woman who shed 54 kg shares 5 weight loss tips: 'Increase your daily steps by…'

Losing weight is all about a disciplined mindset, eating healthy and working out without pushing your boundaries. Instagram user Indya Agos, a fitness trainer and weight-loss coach who lost about 120 pounds (approximately 54 kg), shared 5 weight loss tips that would help you lose 10 pounds/5 kgs in 35 days (5 weeks). Indya managed to lose 54 kg during her weight loss journey.

In a post titled ‘I’ve lost 120 lbs naturally + if I want to lose 10 lbs in the next 5 weeks…this is what I'd do', Indya explained 5 weight-loss tips she will follow to lose weight without compromising on her health and favourite food items.

How to lose 5 kg in 35 days?

Sharing the 5 weight loss tips, Indya wrote, “Whether you wanna lose 10 pounds, or you wanna lose 100, this is a great place to start! And to be honest, this is exactly how I started. Slowly, but surely. It’s the fastest way to get results. Set yourself, small milestones, and work towards achieving them every single day.” Check out her tips:

Start tracking food + get into a calorie deficit

You never know how much you eat if you don't pay attention. The fitness trainer urged her followers to view tracking as an opportunity to learn more about their eating habits. “Remember, nobody is making you do this. You have a goal you're working towards. When it gets overwhelming or you get frustrated, remind yourself WHY it's important for you to reach this goal,” she added.

Walking

Walking is THE most underrated form of exercise. Indya suggested increasing the daily step count by at least 2,000 steps (or no less than an intentional 30-minute walk daily) if you want to lose 5 kg in 35 days. “Especially when you don't ‘FEEL LIKE IT’,” she added.

Enjoying food

The weight-loss coach suggested allowing yourself to enjoy food that you love and can fit within your macros while you are trying to lose 5 kg within 35 days (or during your weight-loss journey). “This will help you LET GO of the ‘all or nothing mentality’ + most likely stop potential binging. Also, balance = sustainability,” she explained.

Increase protein + veggies intake

Per Indya, protein is the key ingredient for fat loss as it helps build muscle and ‘muscle burns fat’. “Fibre is the key ingredient to making you feel full for longer. The two (protein and fibre) of these together are the secret to success,” she added.

Be kind to yourself + set realistic goals

Most importantly, during your weight loss journey, it is important to be kind to yourself and set realistic goals. “Remember, consistency is how we get results, and the only way that we can be consistent is if it's sustainable for us and our lifestyle,” the weight loss coach explained.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.