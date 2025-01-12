Rice to ginger: Health coach says these 4 foods can turn toxic when you refrigerate them. Here's what expert says

There has been much buzz around what food items to refrigerate and what to avoid. While many experts say refrigerating rice is beneficial for your health, others advise against it. Amid this, a video of Dimple Jangda, an ayurvedic health coach, has popped up on social media, where she shares 4 foods that become toxic when you refrigerate them. From ginger to rice, here are the 4 food items that turn toxic when you refrigerate them.

In the video, she says that refrigerating onions, garlic, ginger, and rice can be harmful to your health. The video was reposted by Instagram user and fitness influencer Dom Jackson (@dt_vibez), who agreed with Dimple Jangda. Read on to know why they believe these 4 items shouldn't be refrigerated.

4 foods that turn toxic when you refrigerate them

Garlic: Per Dimple Jangda, we should avoid buying peeled garlic and refrigerate it because it starts catching mould, which has been linked with cancer. She suggested buying fresh garlic and storing it in the open. “Keep garlic in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place. Avoid refrigerating whole garlic bulbs; store peeled or chopped garlic in airtight containers in the fridge,” Dom added.

Since onion is resistant to low temperatures, the starch in it starts converting into sugar and catches mould when you refrigerate it. The nutritionist also advised against keeping leftover onion in the fridge, as it will catch the unhealthy bacteria in the environment. According to Dom, storing whole onions in a cool, dry place with good ventilation is best. "Avoid refrigeration for whole onions; only refrigerate cut onions in an airtight container," he added.

Rice: According to Dimple Jangda, rice catches mould the fastest. According to her, rice shouldn't be refrigerated for more than 24 hours. Meanwhile, Dom added, “Cooked rice contains moisture, which creates a perfect breeding ground for mould and bacteria if not cooled and stored properly. Leaving rice out too long before refrigeration also contributes to spoilage.” Sharing how to store rice in the fridge properly, he said, “Cool rice quickly after cooking and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Consume within 1 day to avoid mould and bacterial growth.”

Ginger: Ginger catches mould very quickly when refrigerated, and it has been linked with kidney and liver failures. “Wrap ginger tightly in paper towels to absorb moisture before placing it in the refrigerator. Alternatively, freeze it to extend its shelf life,” Dom suggested in the caption.

We consulted Payal Kothari, a gut health nutritionist and author of The Gut, to know whether refrigerating these four items can be harmful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, the nutritionist said, “Eating fresh food or freshly prepared food is the best for your body.” As per Payal, refrigerating onions can cause them to absorb moisture and become mushy, potentially harbouring harmful bacteria.

As for ginger and garlic, she explained, “Chilled garlic may sprout and lose its health benefits, sometimes developing a bitter taste. Meanwhile, cold storage can reduce the potency and flavour of ginger while making it rubbery.” Lastly, talking about refrigerating rice, the nutritionist explained, “Improperly stored, cooked rice can grow harmful bacteria leading to food poisoning.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.