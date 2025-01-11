Sonu Sood shares his diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 51: 'I’ve never tasted non-veg and I don’t drink'
In a recent interview, Sonu Sood shares his fitness secrets at 51, from his vegetarian diet to disciplined workouts, revealing how he stays in top shape.
Actor Sonu Sood recently ventured into direction with his action-packed debut film, 'Fateh'. The 51-year-old star opened up about his fitness routine in an interview. From revealing his vegetarian diet plan to expressing his disapproval of supplements, he shared valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Let's dive into his fitness regimen and pick up some valuable tips. (Also read: Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’ )
How Sonu Sood remains fit and fabulous at 51
In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonu shared insights into his diet, saying, "I'm a vegetarian. I don't drink alcohol, and I've never tried non-vegetarian food. I also credit my Punjabi DNA, inherited from my parents. My dad was incredibly strong." Sonu emphasised his disciplined yet simple approach to food. Reflecting on his childhood, he fondly remembered devouring an entire loaf of bread with a slab of butter every day. He recalled that milk was another staple in his diet: "I used to tear the corner of the milk packet and drink it straight."
Sonu's easy diet plan
Sonu debunked the popular belief that achieving fitness requires synthetic aids. While he has experimented with protein powder, he strongly opposes the use of supplements and steroids. Sharing his preferences, Sonu mentioned that even when chefs at hotels prepare special meals for him, he opts for simple dishes like salads and egg whites. He confidently says he could live on dal and rice forever. The actor also revealed that makki ki roti is an occasional indulgence, while chapatis have been completely off his plate.
Sonu highlighted his steadfast dedication to fitness, proudly sharing that he hasn't skipped a single workout since starting his journey. He stressed the importance of discipline and consistency in maintaining his regimen. As for his diet, his breakfast reflects his clean and balanced approach, featuring an egg-white omelette, avocado, sautéed vegetables, and papaya.
