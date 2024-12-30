Woman shares 10 exercises that can help reduce 18 kgs, kickstart your New Year fitness routine

Finally, this upcoming year will be yours. How many times have you said this but eventually backtracked? This New Year, set your goals and commit to your fitness journey to achieve that epic glow-up. Putting in more work for fitness is one of the popular New Year resolutions. (Pexels)

A fitness resolution is a cornerstone for starting a new chapter of weight loss and overall wellbeing. If you're wondering what exercises to add to your fitness routine, Ambika Jain, a fitness trainer on Instagram, shared 10 exercises that helped her lose 18 kgs. It's a great start for your fitness journey.

10 Exercises

1. High knee jogging ( 50 × 4 sets )

2. Jumping squats (15 × 4 sets )

3. Lunges ( 25 reps each leg )

4. Pelvic raises ( 10 × 5 sets )

5. Cross knee - cross toe ( 25 sets both sides )

6. Side crunches ( 25 × 2 both sides )

7. Starfish crunch ( 25 × 2 both sides )

8. Cycle crunches ( 20 × 5 sets )

9. Burpees ( 10 × 5 sets )

10. Jumping jacks ( 20 × 5 sets )

New year, New me?

Embrace the New Year by inculcating a positive outlook towards fitness. (Pexels)

Start anew if procrastination and inconsistency caused roadblocks in your fitness journey in 2024. It’s only human for plans to derail but we come back even stronger. The New Year is about fresh beginnings, so it’s time to bounce back and embrace healthy habits. Exercise not only improves your physical wellbeing but also enhances your mental health. A study published in the journal JAMA Network Open revealed how even the simplest daily steps can alleviate depressive symptoms, boosting your mood. This proves that exercise is much more holistic rather than solely toning the body as it substantially improves the entire welling.

So, lace up your sneakers, roll out your yoga mat, or hit the gym, whatever it takes to get moving and burn calories. Small, consistent efforts lead to big changes over time. It takes time, so be patient. This year, let your fitness journey be a commitment to a healthier, happier you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.