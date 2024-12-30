Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman shares 10 exercises that can help reduce 18 kgs, kickstart your New Year fitness routine

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 30, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Exercising targets the core areas for fat loss. Check out these 10 exercises that can help you shed 18 kgs. 

Finally, this upcoming year will be yours. How many times have you said this but eventually backtracked? This New Year, set your goals and commit to your fitness journey to achieve that epic glow-up.

Putting in more work for fitness is one of the popular New Year resolutions. (Pexels)
Putting in more work for fitness is one of the popular New Year resolutions. (Pexels)

A fitness resolution is a cornerstone for starting a new chapter of weight loss and overall wellbeing. If you're wondering what exercises to add to your fitness routine, Ambika Jain, a fitness trainer on Instagram, shared 10 exercises that helped her lose 18 kgs. It's a great start for your fitness journey.

10 Exercises

1. High knee jogging ( 50 × 4 sets )

2. Jumping squats (15 × 4 sets )

3. Lunges ( 25 reps each leg )

4. Pelvic raises ( 10 × 5 sets )

5. Cross knee - cross toe ( 25 sets both sides )

6. Side crunches ( 25 × 2 both sides )

7. Starfish crunch ( 25 × 2 both sides )

8. Cycle crunches ( 20 × 5 sets )

9. Burpees ( 10 × 5 sets )

10. Jumping jacks ( 20 × 5 sets )

ALSO READ: Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'best exercise routine for permanent weight loss'

New year, New me?

Embrace the New Year by inculcating a positive outlook towards fitness. (Pexels)
Embrace the New Year by inculcating a positive outlook towards fitness. (Pexels)

Start anew if procrastination and inconsistency caused roadblocks in your fitness journey in 2024. It’s only human for plans to derail but we come back even stronger. The New Year is about fresh beginnings, so it’s time to bounce back and embrace healthy habits. Exercise not only improves your physical wellbeing but also enhances your mental health. A study published in the journal JAMA Network Open revealed how even the simplest daily steps can alleviate depressive symptoms, boosting your mood. This proves that exercise is much more holistic rather than solely toning the body as it substantially improves the entire welling.

So, lace up your sneakers, roll out your yoga mat, or hit the gym, whatever it takes to get moving and burn calories. Small, consistent efforts lead to big changes over time. It takes time, so be patient. This year, let your fitness journey be a commitment to a healthier, happier you.

ALSO READ: How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On