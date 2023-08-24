Oh, you’re a foodie? So is everyone else. Break the mould, will you?
Look past menus and cafés, break out of your comfort zone and try a new cuisine, a new ingredient. A new world of flavours will open up
Picture someone having a near-perfect week. Monday, they order in a healthy wrap. Tuesday, they stop for soya chaap on the way home. Wednesday, they go out with friends and end up with momos smothered in mayo and chilli sauce. Thursday, plans include beer and tandoori chicken. Friday, they’re on a date at that new ramen spot everyone’s going to. Saturday they’re catching up with old buddies, getting pizza from the usual haunt. Sunday, after they’ve wiped out rajma chawal at home, they sleep away what’s left of the weekend.
Take pics all you want, he says. “But stop asking for larger menus for the sake of variety. And stop blindly following food trends. Not all trending dishes are good.” Anyone who loves good food knows that dishes evolve, menus change. They’ll seek out a mix of old favourites and new dishes out of their comfort zones.