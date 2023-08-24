News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Oh, you’re a foodie? So is everyone else. Break the mould, will you?

Oh, you’re a foodie? So is everyone else. Break the mould, will you?

ByUrvee Modwel
Aug 24, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Look past menus and cafés, break out of your comfort zone and try a new cuisine, a new ingredient. A new world of flavours will open up

Picture someone having a near-perfect week. Monday, they order in a healthy wrap. Tuesday, they stop for soya chaap on the way home. Wednesday, they go out with friends and end up with momos smothered in mayo and chilli sauce. Thursday, plans include beer and tandoori chicken. Friday, they’re on a date at that new ramen spot everyone’s going to. Saturday they’re catching up with old buddies, getting pizza from the usual haunt. Sunday, after they’ve wiped out rajma chawal at home, they sleep away what’s left of the weekend.

Self-professed foodies turn regular menu items into bestsellers, but rarely look past the cheese toppings. (Adobe stock, shutterstock)
Self-professed foodies turn regular menu items into bestsellers, but rarely look past the cheese toppings. (Adobe stock, shutterstock)
Foodie is the most vanilla of descriptors. It means only that the person has an interest in food. That’s pretty much everyone. (Shutterstock)
Foodie is the most vanilla of descriptors. It means only that the person has an interest in food. That’s pretty much everyone. (Shutterstock)

Take pics all you want, he says. “But stop asking for larger menus for the sake of variety. And stop blindly following food trends. Not all trending dishes are good.” Anyone who loves good food knows that dishes evolve, menus change. They’ll seek out a mix of old favourites and new dishes out of their comfort zones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out