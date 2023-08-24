Oh, you’re a foodie? So is everyone else. Break the mould, will you?

Picture someone having a near-perfect week. Monday, they order in a healthy wrap. Tuesday, they stop for soya chaap on the way home. Wednesday, they go out with friends and end up with momos smothered in mayo and chilli sauce. Thursday, plans include beer and tandoori chicken. Friday, they’re on a date at that new ramen spot everyone’s going to. Saturday they’re catching up with old buddies, getting pizza from the usual haunt. Sunday, after they’ve wiped out rajma chawal at home, they sleep away what’s left of the weekend. Self-professed foodies turn regular menu items into bestsellers, but rarely look past the cheese toppings. (Adobe stock, shutterstock)

Foodie is the most vanilla of descriptors. It means only that the person has an interest in food. That’s pretty much everyone. (Shutterstock)

Take pics all you want, he says. “But stop asking for larger menus for the sake of variety. And stop blindly following food trends. Not all trending dishes are good.” Anyone who loves good food knows that dishes evolve, menus change. They’ll seek out a mix of old favourites and new dishes out of their comfort zones.