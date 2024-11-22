Menu Explore
Don't throw out your refrigerated rice; the starch is healthier than freshly cooked rice

ByAdrija Dey
Nov 22, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Refrigerated rice's starch becomes nutritionally more beneficial, aiding in digestion and weight loss. 

Many times, with leftover rice stashed in the refrigerator, one might wonder if it's still healthy and might throw it out, choosing to cook rice fresh again. Anything leftover has a tendency to be frowned upon, with its nutritional value in question. However, it turns out there are some substantial benefits to eating refrigerated rice over freshly cooked rice. Ralston D'Souza (@ral.livezy) on Instagram shared the nutritional benefits of this leftover rice.

Refrigerated rice has more value than you think.(Shutterstock)
Refrigerated rice has more value than you think.(Shutterstock)

What happens to refrigerated rice

The starch in the rice undergoes a transformation when refrigerated overnight, becoming more healthy. Ralston D'Souza said, “Refrigerated rice has a lower glycemic index causing smaller glucose spikes, which can be helpful for diabetes and insulin resistance. When you refrigerate the freshly cooked rice for about twelve to twenty-four hours, the regular starch transforms into resistant starch.”

What does resistant starch do

This starch is multi-beneficial as it acts like fibre. He said, “Resistant starch acts like fibre and feeds good bacteria which supports gut health and reduces the risk of diseases like colon cancer.” And since refrigerated rice contains resistant starch, it is less easily digested by the body compared to freshly cooked rice. As a result, it has fewer calories, which can contribute to weight loss. The refrigerated rice can also be warmed up in the oven and it won't lose any of its qualities. This does not undermine good, freshly cooked rice, but it highlights how refrigerated rice carries more nutritional value than previously believed. It works the same for other starch like potatoes, pasta, and bread as well.

Friday, November 22, 2024
