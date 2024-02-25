You may have heard about the low carbohydrate diet and would be wondering what all the fuss is about? Is it really all that it is made out to be? Now, here is the long answer. Is low carbohydrate diet really worth it? (Photo by Pixabay)

There are several advantages of a low carbohydrate diet and while the one most commonly publicised is weight loss, there are other benefits also. It is important to remember that each person will have a unique response to such a diet.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepak Pal, Sports and Functional Nutritionist at SENS Clinic, highlighted the advantages of a low carbohydrate diet -

Weight loss: People usually adopt a low-carb diet for weight management. The low carbohydrate intake (as the name suggests) compels the body to burn stored fat for energy which leads to weight loss. Improved blood sugar control: Individuals with insulin resistance, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes can benefit from such a diet as it helps regulate blood sugar levels. Indian meals predominantly comprise of grains like rice and wheat. When we eliminate or reduce these elements in the diet, it can help to control the blood sugar levels. Increased satiety: Individuals turn to higher proteins and healthy fats intake in a low carb diet. These options tend to be more filling and can help control cravings which in turn prevent us from over eating and then gaining weight – the vicious cycle. Higher energy levels: Individuals may have better mental clarity and sustained energy on low carb diet. It is seen that the body becomes more efficient at using fats for fuel. Improved Triglyceride levels: Low-carb diets have been associated with the reduction in triglyceride levels, which is beneficial for heart health. Reduced inflammation: Some low-carb diets emphasize on whole, unprocessed foods. These diets may contribute to reduced inflammation in the body. Better blood pressure: Some studies suggest that low-carb diets may lead to improvements in blood pressure, which is a key factor in cardiovascular health. Improved HDL cholesterol: While the impact can vary, some individuals experience an increase in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often referred to as ‘good’ cholesterol.

Deepak Pal added, “While the benefits of a low carb diet are many, it is always advisable to approach any new diet with caution. Individual needs, goals and dispositions should be considered before embarking on a dietary journey. The feasibility of cooking low-carb meals (for working professionals, those living with family who have other preferences etc.) should also be considered. The services of a professional dietician is also indispensable when crafting a new meal plan with specific requirements.”

It is important not to be swayed by second hand information even if you consider the sources authentic. Do get the opinion of a professional before taking the plunge.