Chef adds rice paper to pani puri for a crunchy twist you’ve never tasted before. Check recipe inside

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 07, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Get ready for a crunchier twist on your favourite street food. Chef adds rice paper to pani puri, giving it a fun new texture. Scroll down to check the recipe.

Are you a pani puri lover? Well, if yes, then we've got some exciting news for you. It's time to upgrade your favourite snack with a crunchier twist. Abhinay Gupta is a chef, popularly known as Bhaiya Ji Let's Cook on Instagram, often shares unique recipes with his followers, and his latest creation is sure to grab your attention.

Chef Abhinay Gupta introduces a crunchy twist to traditional pani puri using rice paper.(Instagram/@bhaiyajiletscook)
Chef Abhinay Gupta introduces a crunchy twist to traditional pani puri using rice paper.(Instagram/@bhaiyajiletscook)

He recently gave the traditional pani puri a fun twist by adding rice paper for an extra crunch. Curious to know more? Scroll down to check out the full recipe. (Warning: If you're a purist who can't stand anyone tweaking your beloved pani puri, proceed with caution.)

Chef adds a rice paper twist to traditional pani puri

Sharing the video of rice paper pani puri on his Instagram, Abhinay wrote in the caption, "Hai na full festive feels and innovative, saw someone on Instagram making these rice paper pillows and thought of incorporating it in a Indian way and what's best then our own pani puri, ye video dekhne ke baad ye mat bolna ki bhaiyaji ek plate pani puri laga do." He added, "Also the best part is these pani puri's stay crunchier longer than your normal puri's." Let's take a look at his recipe.

Rice Paper Pani Puri Recipe

For strawberry pani:

1/2 cup strawberries

A handful of mint and coriander leaves

1 tsp sugar

1 green chilli

1 tsp black salt

Instructions

1. Blend the strawberries, mint, coriander, sugar, green chilli, and black salt together.

2. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

3. Add in:

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tsp chaat masala
  • 1/4 cup soaked boondi
  • 1 tsp chopped coriander
  • 1/2 lemon juice

4. Top it off with soda for that fizzy kick.

For rice paper pain puri:

2 rice paper sheets

Water to dip rice paper

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 160-170°C.

2. Dip the rice paper sheets in water to soften them, then bake at 160-170°C for 5 minutes until crisp.

3. Once done, arrange your rice paper puris on a plate, ready to be filled with the strawberry pani.

