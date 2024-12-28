Malaika Arora's favourite paneer thecha recipe is 'bomb', spicy but absolutely delicious. Here's how you can make it

Malaika Arora has recently ventured into the restaurant business with her first establishment, Scarlett House, in Mumbai. One of the star attractions on the menu is her favourite, paneer thecha, a dish inspired by the rich flavours of traditional Maharashtrian cuisine. Discover Malaika Arora's favourite paneer thecha recipe inspired by Maharashtrian cuisine.(Instagram)

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Malaika Arora shared her personal recipe for paneer thecha, a dish she considers a staple in her home. She described it as a comforting favourite that she loves making regularly. Let's take a closer look at the recipe.

Malaika Arora's special paneer thecha recipe

Ingredients:

6 to 7 green chillies

10 to 15 cloves of garlic

Coarse salt (to taste)

1/4 cup peanuts

Fresh coriander & coriander stems (a generous amount)

Juice of 1/2 lime

200g paneer

A little oil (for cooking the paneer)

Method:

1. Heat a pan on medium flame and dry roast the green chillies, garlic cloves, and peanuts. Keep stirring to avoid burning, and roast them until slightly charred and fragrant.

2. While the chillies and garlic are roasting, roughly chop the fresh coriander and coriander stems. Set aside.

3. Once the chillies, garlic, and peanuts are roasted, let them cool slightly. Then, grind them together in a mortar pestle or food processor to a coarse paste. Add coarse salt to taste and lime juice for a tangy kick.

4. In another pan, heat a little oil and cook the paneer cubes until golden and crispy on the outside.

5. Add the prepared thecha (paste) to the cooked paneer. Toss them together gently to ensure the paneer is coated with the spicy, aromatic mix.

6. Sprinkle the freshly chopped coriander and coriander stems over the dish. Give it a final toss and serve hot.