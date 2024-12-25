Menu Explore
Bhumi Pednekar 'whips up Christmas magic' with her plum cake recipe! Here’s how you can make it

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 25, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar shares her festive plum cake recipe, adding a dash of Christmas magic. Here’s how you can make this delicious treat at home.

Merry Christmas 2024! With the festive decor in place and your halls all decked, there's no better way to celebrate than with a delicious plum cake. Bhumi Pednekar is getting into the Christmas spirit by trying her hand at cooking and whipping up a scrumptious plum cake. If you haven't made yours yet, get inspired by Bhumi's recipe and celebrate the special day with this festive treat. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar’s Christmas eve 2024 look in strapless burgundy dress is pure glamour. Find out how much it costs)

Bhumi Pednekar shares her festive plum cake recipe in her recent Instagram post.(Instagram/@bhumipednekar)
Bhumi Pednekar shares her festive plum cake recipe in her recent Instagram post.(Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar's plum cake recipe

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a video of herself making plum cake, captioned, "Whisking up some Christmas magic! #AmateurCook #MerryChristmas #IamNotACook." In the post, she looked adorable in a black lounge suit featuring a cute Christmas print. She accessorised her relaxed look with silver hoop earrings, kept her makeup minimal and styled her tresses in a chic half-updo.

Let's take a look at her plum cake recipe:

Soak fruits:

Black raisins 25g

Brown raisins 25g

Green raisins 25g

Walnuts 35g

Orange juice (to cover)

Soak for 24 hours for festive magic! 🍊

Dry mix:

Gluten-free flour 140g (1 cup)

Salt 1/4 tsp

Cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Clove 1/4 tsp

Nutmeg 1/4 tsp

Ginger 1/2 tsp

Baking powder 1/2 tsp

Baking soda 1/8 tsp

Wet mix:

Butter 100g

Orange juice 75g

Brown sugar 1 tbsp (or date powder)

Molasses 50g

Condensed milk 140g (1/2 cup)

Lemon zest (1/2 lemon)

Orange zest (1/4 orange)

Method:

  • Melt butter, juice, sugar, & molasses. Cool.
  • Add soaked fruits, condensed milk & zest.
  • Mix wet into dry ingredients, adjust consistency with soaking juice.

Baking:

  • Bake at 150°C for 1 hour in a lined 9x3" tin.
  • Check doneness with a toothpick.

On the work front

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in Bhakshak, a series based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. She will next star in the series The Royals, which she described in November as "magnanimous," as well as in the intense psychological thriller Daldal.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
