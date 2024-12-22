Christmas 2024: How to make the perfect plum cake? Recipes inside

Christmas 2024: The holiday season is around the corner and we are already waiting for it with bated breath. Christmas and New Year is the time of homecoming, to spend days with our loved ones, make new memories, have a lot of delectable dishes over gossip and laughter. Check out recipes to make the perfect plum cake at home.(Unsplash)

Christmas is incomplete without a freshly-based plum cake, right out of the oven. Every time we host Christmas partes at home, the plum cake on the dinner table takes all the attention, and rightly so. Loaded with fruits and dried fruits, plum cake adds to the essence of Christmas celebrations.

Christmas is incomplete without a plum cake.(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Flour – 400gm

Candied orange – 100gm

Glazed cherry – 100gm

Butter – 400gm

Mix spice powder – 5gm

Rum – 150ml

Raisin – 100gm

Black current – 100gm

Sugar – 300gm

Eggs – 5no

Cocoa powder – 50gm

Method:

All the dry fruits should be soaked in rum with mixed spice powder overnight. Then butter and sugar should be creamed together and eggs should be added gradually to it to form a uniform batter. The next step is to add cocoa powder, flour and soaked fruits to the batter. Pour the batter in lined moulds and bake in preheated oven at 170c for 45-50 min. Them remove it from the oven to cool it down and demould it, before serving.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Follow this recipe to make a delectable plum cake at home.(Pexels)

Ingredients:

1¾ cups refined flour (maida)

¾ cup brown sugar

1 cup orange juice

3 tbsps chopped dried figs

3 tbsps chopped dried apricots

3 tbsps raisins

2 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

2 tbsps chopped walnuts

3 tbps chopped dried cranberries

¾ cup butter

1¼ tsps baking soda

1 orange

½ tsp all spice powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

¼ cup cocoa powder

1½ tsps baking powder

2 tbsps yogurt

¼ cup broken cashew nuts to sprinkle

Broken walnuts to sprinkle

Method:

In a pan, add brown sugar, orange juice, figs, golden apricots, raisins, cashew nuts, walnuts, cranberries, butter, ½ tsp baking soda and mix well, and cook on a medium flame till the drief fruits are soft. Allow the mixture to cool down and zest the orange into the mixture directly. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. In the mixture, add add spice powder, vanilla essence, and sift cocoa powder, refined flour, baking powder, remaining baking soda, choco spread and yoghurt. Transfer the mixture to a greased and lined baking tin and sprinkle cashew nuts and walnuts on top. Bake for 90 minutes. Allow it to cool down and demould it. Cut into slices and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)