Christmas 2024: How to make the perfect plum cake? Recipes inside
Christmas 2024: We have curated easy recipes of making plum cake at home for your upcoming Christmas party.
Christmas 2024: The holiday season is around the corner and we are already waiting for it with bated breath. Christmas and New Year is the time of homecoming, to spend days with our loved ones, make new memories, have a lot of delectable dishes over gossip and laughter.
Christmas is incomplete without a freshly-based plum cake, right out of the oven. Every time we host Christmas partes at home, the plum cake on the dinner table takes all the attention, and rightly so. Loaded with fruits and dried fruits, plum cake adds to the essence of Christmas celebrations.
We have curated super easy and fun recipes of making plum cake at home, so that the Christmas celebration is more festive and tastier.
Ingredients:
Flour – 400gm
Candied orange – 100gm
Glazed cherry – 100gm
Butter – 400gm
Mix spice powder – 5gm
Rum – 150ml
Raisin – 100gm
Black current – 100gm
Sugar – 300gm
Eggs – 5no
Cocoa powder – 50gm
Method:
All the dry fruits should be soaked in rum with mixed spice powder overnight. Then butter and sugar should be creamed together and eggs should be added gradually to it to form a uniform batter. The next step is to add cocoa powder, flour and soaked fruits to the batter. Pour the batter in lined moulds and bake in preheated oven at 170c for 45-50 min. Them remove it from the oven to cool it down and demould it, before serving.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
Here's another plum cake recipe with more ingredients:
Ingredients:
1¾ cups refined flour (maida)
¾ cup brown sugar
1 cup orange juice
3 tbsps chopped dried figs
3 tbsps chopped dried apricots
3 tbsps raisins
2 tbsps chopped cashew nuts
2 tbsps chopped walnuts
3 tbps chopped dried cranberries
¾ cup butter
1¼ tsps baking soda
1 orange
½ tsp all spice powder
1 tsp vanilla essence
¼ cup cocoa powder
1½ tsps baking powder
2 tbsps yogurt
¼ cup broken cashew nuts to sprinkle
Broken walnuts to sprinkle
Method:
In a pan, add brown sugar, orange juice, figs, golden apricots, raisins, cashew nuts, walnuts, cranberries, butter, ½ tsp baking soda and mix well, and cook on a medium flame till the drief fruits are soft. Allow the mixture to cool down and zest the orange into the mixture directly. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. In the mixture, add add spice powder, vanilla essence, and sift cocoa powder, refined flour, baking powder, remaining baking soda, choco spread and yoghurt. Transfer the mixture to a greased and lined baking tin and sprinkle cashew nuts and walnuts on top. Bake for 90 minutes. Allow it to cool down and demould it. Cut into slices and serve.
(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)
