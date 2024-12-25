Bhumi Pednekar’s Christmas eve 2024 look in strapless burgundy dress is pure glamour. Find out how much it costs

Bhumi Pednekar's Christmas Eve outfit was nothing short of glamorous as she turned up the heat in a wine strapless dress. The 35-year-old actor is a total stunner known for her bold and experimental fashion choices. Last night, she attended Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash, giving us all a masterclass in making a fashion statement. With the festive season in full swing, Bhumi's look is definitely one to bookmark. Let's break down her ensemble and take some style notes. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's modern saree drape shows how to elevate your ordinary six yards with a chic twist this festive season ) Bhumi Pednekar stuns in burgundy dress at Jacky Bhagnani's birthday bash.(Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in wine strapless dress

Bhumi's outfit comes in a stunning burgundy shade and features an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and vegan leather fabric. The body-hugging fit highlights her curves flawlessly, while the cupped bodice sculpts her figure to perfection, ensuring all eyes are on her. The skirt cascades gracefully from the hips, creating a sleek, flowing silhouette that moves with every step. But the real showstopper? The daring lace-up detail at the back infuses the look with an irresistible element of intrigue and drama that takes the outfit to the next level.

How much her dress costs?

If you loved Bhumi's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her stunning attire is from the shelves of the brand House of CB and comes with a price tag of £199, which is equivalent to approximately ₹19,000.

Bhumi accessorised her look with a silver multilayered choker necklace, stacked bracelets adorning her wrist and a stylish grey Chanel bag. Her makeup look was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of burgundy lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a middle parted bun, she perfectly finished off her look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in Bhakshak, which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. She will next appear in the series The Royals, which she described in November as "magnanimous," and the gripping psychological thriller Daldal, which is set to be its complete opposite.