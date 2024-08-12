Rice paper croissant: The latest food trend taking social media by storm

First shared by Chef (@twaydabae) and now with over 30 million views, the rice paper croissant has taken over social media. This peculiar blend of crispy and chewy textures has sparked a frenzy of online cooking and commentary, but not everyone is convinced. The recipe involves soaking rice paper sheets in a batter before shaping them into croissants and baking

The result is a snack with a surprising texture: a crunchy exterior and a soft, almost mochi-like interior. While some creators tout it as a gluten-free alternative to the classic pastry, others question whether it lives up to the name.

"I believe this trend of Rice Paper Croissants is a great option for people who are consume gluten-free. Though it is quick and easy to prepare, but the classic croissant can no way be compared to this. The flaky layers of the classic croissant are simply marvelous," says Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

The internet has exploded with reactions to this unconventional treat. Some users are embracing the creativity and gluten-free option, while others remain skeptical about its resemblance to a traditional croissant.

For those curious about trying this unique treat, here's Chef Reetu's recipe:

Ingredients & quantity:

Rice paper sheets - 3

For the Egg Mixture:

Eggs - 2

Milk - 1/4 cup

Sugar - 1 1/2 tbsp.

Melted butter - 1 tbsp.

Vanilla extract - 1/2 tsp.

Cinnamon powder - 1/4 tbsp

Baking powder - 1/4 tsp

For the Sprinkling:

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Method

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, melted butter, cinnamon, and baking powder. Dip each rice paper sheet in this mixture, layering three sheets together. Cut them into triangles and shape them into croissants. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with sugar, and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden and puffed.