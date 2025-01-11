Woman who lost 25 kg shares 6 weight-loss meals she would eat if she gained the kilos again: ‘No restriction, just…’

What would your meal plan look like if, because of certain circumstances, you were to gain back all the kilos you lost during your weight loss journey? Would you make major cuts in your diet to achieve a drastic transformation, or would you be consistent and try again? As per Instagram user Brittany McCrystal, who lost 25 kgs during her weight loss journey, you can have balanced meals that taste good and make you feel good. Fitness coach shares what to eat if you gain back the kilos you lost during your weight loss journey.

In a recent post, Brittany talked about what her meal plan would be like if she gained all the 25 kgs she lost. She shared some of her go-to recipes from her weight loss journey, featuring balanced and tasty options.

6 balanced and tasty meals if you were to gain back weight

In the post, Brittanny shared 6 recipes with the caption, “No restrictions just tasty, balanced meals.” The fitness coach revealed that she suggests these meals to her clients who want to achieve their fat loss goals. In the recipes, she mentioned the method and the calories, protein, carbs and fat content in each dish.

1. Oreo overnight oats: Now, Oreo and weight loss wouldn't go together, but not according to Brittany. The recipe has 33 gm protein, 43 gm carbs, and 15 gm fat.

2. Biscoff, banana and berry oats: This recipe has 32 gm of protein, 43 gm of carbs, and 15 gm of fat. It has healthy ingredients like almond milk, berries, oats, protein, and banana.

3. Chicken gyros: The chicken gyros contain about 31 gm of protein, 43 gm of carbs, and 15 gm of fat.

4. Vietnamese fresh spring roll: According to the fitness coach, you will consume about 33 gm of protein, 43 gm of carbs, and 15 gm of fat while eating this fresh and juicy spring roll.

5. Crispy sweet chilli chicken burger: A burger in a healthy meal plan? Yes, please. Per Brittany, this recipe features 34 gm protein, 47 gm carbs,m and 15 gm fat.

6. Nandos fakeaway sandwich: Who said a sandwich cannot be healthy? This recipe contains about 33 gm of protein, 42 gm of carbs, and 15 gm of fat.

Check out the detailed recipe, as mentioned by Brittany, here:

Each recipe mentioned by Brittany in her post features some amount of protein, which is an important ingredient during your weight loss journey. Per the National Institute of Health, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only ‘reduces body weight but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets’.

The recommended protein allowance in adults is 0.80 g/kg body weight/day, which translates to about 48–56 g/day and about 10–15% of the total daily energy expenditure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.