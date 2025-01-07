Woman who lost 18 kg reveals 3 big mistakes she made during her weight loss journey: 'I skipped dinner completely'

If you're no stranger to the struggles of trying to lose weight, the solution might be a few tweaks to your regimen and, as listed by online weight loss coach Ambika Jain, avoiding these 'big mistakes' most people make when trying to slim down. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Ambika Jain keeps sharing her weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/ Ambika Jain)

To help get you achieve your goal weight faster, in a recent Instagram post, she listed the top 3 mistakes she made before 'finally losing 18 kg'.

Ambika said, “Let's learn from my mistakes... save and share with people with stuck weight.” She then listed the 'biggest mistakes' that slowed down her weight loss:

'I did workout 2 times a day thinking it would help'

She said, “I joined aerobics, zumba classes. And went there 2 times a day. Doing just cardio makes you lose muscle and causes loose skin. Over-workout makes your body sore and you don't get recovery time. Slowly it will show on your face and hair.” So what should you do? According to Ambika, 'divide cardio and strength training in 60:40 ratio for best results'.

'I drank fruit juices every day'

"Juices lose fibre as you strain the pulp away, so they don't keep you full for longer, and that makes you pass the set calorie deficit count for the day. One glass of juice needs 3-5 fruits blended. So you drink too much sugar instantly, which causes a hike in blood sugar levels," Ambika said, and added, “Always eat 1 max 2 whole fruits a day.”

'I skipped dinner completely'

Ambika also said, “I just skipped dinner and rather than getting good results, that caused me stomach issues like - gas, acid reflux, and constipation. Soon I started feeling weak and lost hair and face glow too. Always eat dinner between 7-8.30 pm, keep it lightest and high in protein.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.