Woman who shed 32 kg reveals 7 mistakes she made that didn't let her lose weight, including ‘cutting out foods’

Fitness influencer and nutrition coach Nikki, who goes by the handle @nikkigets_fit, often shares her weight loss journey and tips for staying fit on Instagram. After following healthy diet plans and working out regularly, Nikki lost 70 lbs (approximately 32 kg). In a recent post, she shared the 7 mistakes that prevented her from losing weight. Nikki, who lost almost 32 kg, shared the mistakes she made in her journey.

Avoid making these mistakes while losing weight

As per Nikki's Instagram post, these are the 7 mistakes that held her back during her weight loss journey:

Trying to outrun a bad diet.

Not measuring portions for cheese, sauces, pasta, etc.

Having an ‘all or nothing’ mentality.

Cutting out foods.

Not paying attention to the calories I'm drinking.

Quitting when I didn't see results fast enough.

Waiting to start.

In the caption of her post, Nikki shared the mistakes that she used to make while trying to lose weight, including putting pressure on herself. “I used to put so much pressure on myself to see results fast, and it always led to me resorting to my old unhealthy habits,” she wrote in the caption. The fitness influencer added that she had to work on ‘improving her mindset and learning how to properly fuel and move her body’. It helped her finally achieve success. “I started small and worked my way up to more consistent and healthy habits and continue to take it a day at a time,” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.