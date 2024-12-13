Woman who lost 25 kg in 6 months reveals her trick to eating rich Indian food during wedding season

How to avoid weight gain during wedding season

In her latest post, Sakshi shared a video of herself at a wedding, explaining how she is not depriving herself this wedding season but is also trying her best to watch what she eats to avoid gaining weight. She says if you implement her trick, you, too, will be able to keep up a healthy weight without any unnecessary struggle.

Check out her post:

‘I eat 50-60 percent protein and fibre-rich foods’

She said, “During this wedding season, I feared that my diet would be ruined and all my hard work would be wasted. But I have to attend weddings, there is no option. So the trick I follow is this: I eat 50-60 percent protein and fibre-rich healthy foods during meals. I go for paneer, chole, and salad dishes on the buffet.”

Sakshi added, “After this, I move on to dishes that I actually want to eat, the rich food that I am craving the most at the time. And I do one more thing: I never pick my own plate for these, I always share with a family member or friend so that I enjoy these dishes without guilt, and avoid overeating.”

During the Diwali 2024 season, HT Lifestyle spoke to experts for easy diet and workout tips and tricks to manage stress and avoid weight gain during the festive season. Staying on track with your fitness goals during the wedding season can be equally challenging, but the same tips and tricks can be used during this time so you remain fit and do not gain weight. Check them all out by clicking here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.