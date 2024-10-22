How to stay fit during Diwali 2024: Diet tips, easy workouts, tricks to manage stress during the festive season

Diwali 2024: How can you stop feeling bloated, tired, and stressed out during the festive season? What should you eat at Diwali parties? How can you stay fit and look your best? If you, too, are wondering how to stay healthy during the festive season and control your calorie intake while also eating and doing what you want, you have come to the right place. Also read | Dussehra to Diwali holiday health tips: Stress management during the festive rush This festive season, let's indulge but also find balance. An easy win: staying hydrated. (Pexels)

Even the most disciplined people can find it difficult to stick to their health routines during the festive season. But you can make things different this year. All that eating and socialising does not have to set you back on your fitness goals.

To help keep you on track, we've enlisted the aid of leading experts in health, fitness and nutrition for some much-needed advice. If you tend to get a little anxious around the festive season, don't miss these simple tips and tricks to follow:

Pick fresh fruit platters over fried foods. (Pexels)

Nutrition and diet tips for Diwali festivities

Payal Kothari, nutritionist and author of The Gut, has shared with HT Lifestyle her tips on how to enjoy Diwali parties without compromising gut health. She says, "The festive season is filled with irresistible treats and family gatherings, but it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your health goals."

She suggests opting for healthier alternatives without missing out on the joy of eating; but the key word there is balance. "Choose nutrient-dense snacks like roasted nuts, baked samosas, and fresh fruit platters over fried foods. Moderation is key — enjoy your sweets, but keep portion sizes in check," Payal says.

Dr Kiran Soni, head of the department of Nutrition and Health at Yatharth Hospitals Greater Noida, adds that to maintain health and fitness during Diwali, you should focus on portion control rather than completely rejecting your favourite dishes.

"Fill your plate primarily with vegetables and lean proteins, leaving smaller portions for sweets and fried items. Stay hydrated; when attending parties, eat a small protein-rich snack beforehand to avoid overindulging," she says.

Another one of your non-negotiables this festive season should be staying hydrated. Payal says, “Focus on staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, and infused water to flush out toxins and curb overeating. Drink soup at home if you can, and then head out, or eat a small protein meal before heading out.”

Start your day with yoga or stretching exercises. (Pexels)

Easy workouts to fit into your festive schedule

It's not easy to fit in your workouts during the festive season, but even if exercise isn't quite your top priority during the month of October, you can still move to stay active. Dr Soni says, "Maintaining physical activity is crucial during the festive season. Aim for short, high-intensity workouts when time is limited. Consider morning yoga or stretching sessions to energize your day. Take walks after heavy meals to aid digestion and burn calories."

Payal recommends short, effective workouts, such as a 15-20-minute HIIT session, 20-30 burpees yoga stretches, or even a brisk walk. She says, “If you’re attending family gatherings or parties, use the opportunity to stay active—dance during celebrations. Being the first one to initiate the moves on the dance floor can help digest the extra food and burn those calories. Or go for a walk with your loved ones. Even 10 minutes of stretching in the morning can improve your energy levels and help you feel your best.”

Incorporate short meditation or deep breathing exercises into your day. (Pexels)

How to manage stress during the festive season

Diwali season can bring a lot of stress and strain on your mental health, ranging from mild annoyances to the types of anxieties that keep you up at night. And as you probably know, exercise is a great way to relieve all of that. Another truth: what you eat matters too.

Payal suggests adding mood-boosting and stress-relieving foods to your diet, like dark leafy greens, almonds, and foods rich in Omega-3s, such as chia seeds and flaxseeds. She says, "Soups are great for gut-brain health."

Dr Soni adds, "Managing stress is essential for overall well-being during busy festive periods. Incorporate stress-reducing foods into your diet, such as foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (like fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds), complex carbohydrates (whole grains, vegetables), and magnesium-rich foods (leafy greens, legumes). Prioritise sleep and maintain a consistent sleep schedule as much as possible."

Other coping mechanisms? "Practise mindfulness by incorporating short meditation or deep breathing exercises into your day, even if it’s just for five minutes. Prioritise quality sleep, and try to set aside a few moments of 'me time' to recharge. By making these small adjustments, you can enjoy the festivities guilt-free while maintaining a balance between health and celebration," Payal says.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.