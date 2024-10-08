Navratri 2024: 6 tips to detox your body after overindulging during festive season

Navratri 2024: The festive season is here. This is that time of the year when people become homebound to celebrate one of the biggest Hindu festivals of the country with their near and dear ones. Many observe fast for Navratri and after offering their puja, indulge in festive delicacies to mark the celebrations. While we should remember to have fun and enjoy the festive treats, it is important that we watch out on our health as well, and detox to stay healthy. “After indulging in festive delicacies, detoxing is a great way to restore balance to your body," said dietitian Akshata Chavan.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Akshata Chavan, clinical dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “After indulging in festive delicacies, detoxing is a great way to restore balance to your body.” The dietitian further shared a few tips.

Hydrate

Water is essential to help flush out toxins from the system. We must aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. For an extra boost, we can add lemon slices or a dash of apple cider vinegar to water, which can help improve digestion and cleanse the liver.

Eat whole foods

Focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in fiber and antioxidants, and help in supporting detoxification and aiding digestion.

Cut back on sugar and processed foods

After overindulging, it's important to avoid added sugars and processed foods, which can cause inflammation and slow down the body’s detox process. Instead, we can opt for natural sugars found in fruits and steer clear of sugary drinks.

Increase fiber intake

Fiber-rich foods such as oats, chia seeds, lentils, and beans help regulate digestion and cleanse the digestive tract. Fiber binds to toxins and aids their elimination through the digestive system.

Get moving

Light exercise, such as walking or yoga, can stimulate circulation and improve digestion. Sweating also helps eliminate toxins through the skin.

Rest and sleep

Finally, give the body time to recover with plenty of rest and adequate sleep. Sleep allows the body to repair and rejuvenate after the holiday excess.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.