One of the most popular festivals celebrated by Hindus, Navratri is celebrated four times every year where devotees dedicate all the nine days of the festival to the worship of the nine forms of Durga or Shakti. They observe Navratri fast, meditate and consume only Satvika food. Navratri celebrated this month is called the Shardiya Navratri, which is the most popular and significant Navratri of all the four Navratris and is also known as Maha Navratri. Navratri 2024: Foods to eat and avoid during your fast (File Photo)

Did you know that each avatar of Navdurga represents a distinct characteristic of Durga and each day a specific Prasad is offered by the devotees to Navdurga to get her blessings? In special circumstances, the decision to observe Nakta or Ekabhukta fast is also found in the Hindu scriptures.

Devotees observing fast can consume sago or sabudana, water chestnut flour, Mordhan flour and dry fruits along with seasonal fruits. Even for those who are not fasting, it is recommended that they adopt a pure vegetarian diet, even without garlic, onion and drumstick.

Foods to Eat During Navratri Fast

Fruits and Fruit Juices: Fresh fruits like apples, bananas and papayas are allowed and you can also have fruit juices but ensure they are fresh and not sugar-loaded. Sabudana (Sago or Tapioca Pearls): Sabudana khichdi or vada is a popular fasting dish as it provides energy and is light on the stomach. Kuttu (Buckwheat Flour): Make puris, parathas or pancakes from kuttu flour as it is a gluten-free and protein-rich option. Singhara (Water Chestnut Flour): This too can be used to make puris and rotis as singhara flour is light and packed with nutrients. Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes: Potatoes are a staple for Navratri fasting while sweet potatoes can be roasted or boiled and served with rock salt. Samak Rice (Barnyard Millet): Swap your regular rice with Samak rice as it is rich in fiber and keeps you full for longer. Dairy Products: Milk, curd, paneer and buttermilk provide much-needed protein and calcium hence, are allowed during Navratri fast. Makhana (Fox Nuts): Makhane are packed with antioxidants and minerals and can be roasted and seasoned with rock salt for a light snack. Dry Fruits and Nuts: Almonds, cashews, walnuts and raisins are great energy boosters and provide essential nutrients during fasting. Rock Salt (Sendha Namak): Use rock salt instead of regular salt during the fast as it is pure and unrefined.

Foods to Avoid During Navratri Fast:

Onions and Garlic: Considered tamasic in nature, these are avoided during the fast. Grains like wheat, rice, barley and oats are not allowed so swap them with alternatives like kuttu, singhara and samak rice. Lentils and Pulses: Dal and pulses are avoided during fasting so stick to fruits, vegetables and dairy for protein. Common Salt or Table Salt: Regular table salt should be replaced with rock salt (sendha namak). Meat, Fish and Eggs: Non-vegetarian foods are strictly avoided during Navratri. Alcohol and Caffeine: Alcohol and beverages like tea and coffee are generally discouraged during fasting but herbal teas are allowed. Processed Foods: Packaged and processed foods with preservatives, artificial sugars or additives should be avoided during the fast.

Follow these guidelines to maintain the sanctity of your Navratri fast and ensure that you get the nutrients and energy needed for the day.