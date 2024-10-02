How to practice healthy fasting, stay active and alert during Navratri? Know from experts

Navratri is a nine-day period of religious celebrations to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil demon Mahishasura. Each day is recognized as an honour to a different form of the goddess. Devotees keep the fast to purify the body and mind. Fasting involves refraining from food and water from sunrise to sunset. On the physical level, it helps detox the body, increases one’s abilities of concentration and focus. Fasting involves refraining from food and water from sunrise to sunset.(Image by storyset on Freepik)

Benefits of fasting

If observing the nine-day fast, it’s advisable to keep certain things in mind to be alert, attentive and energetic during the timespan. Fasting patterns differ with everyone. While some may keep for all of nine days breaking it after sunset and worshipping the Goddess. Some may observe intermittent fasting. Considering health conditions are important before the decision to fast.

Fasting helps body eliminate waste and cleanses it of toxins. “It increases brain functions like memory, alertness, and cognitive functions and stimulates neurogenesis. Fasting also enhances metabolism, reshuffles circadian rhythm, improves sleep, and assimilation of food,” reveals Nutritionist Purnima Verma.

Remain hydrated

Take intermittent sips of lukewarm water. Ayurvedic specialist Dr. Somasundari Menon divulges, “Indulge in a sattvic diet during religious fasting. Make sure you remain hydrated with the electrolytes of coconut water to increase stamina, fresh juices, and chaas to detoxify the body.” Calorie-free beverages like herbal teas, lemon juice and black coffee can be consumed.

Food options

Onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food must be strictly avoided. While refraining from citrus fruits, include fluid-laden vegetables like cucumber, spinach, celery. Opt for steaming, boiling or roasting means of cooking instead of frying. Replace table salt with rock salt since it helps in digestion, curbs heartburn and bloating.

According to Dr. Menon, inclusion of mild spices like ajwain, cumin, cardamom, clove, nutmeg besides herbs - curry leaves, coriander leaves and mint - are beneficial to the body as they have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties.

How to break a fast

Drink water. Liquids like watermelon juice, buttermilk or coconut water are recommended to break a fast. Then move on to bananas, apples, or papayas and not citrus fruits. Settle for nutrient-dense foods. “Have lentil soups, small portions of easily digestible meals at a slow pace to avoid indigestion and bloating. Fatty, sugary and high in fiber foods should not be indulged in. To keep your insulin levels normal, evade fried foods, carbs, and rich food (butter, cheese, heavy cream). Also keep away from whole nuts, seeds and raw veggies as they contain more intact fiber and can cause an overload on the digestive tract,” says Verma.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.