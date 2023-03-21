Navratri fasting rules 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow, foods to eat and avoid

Chaitra Navratri festivities are set to begin tomorrow on March 22 (Wednesday) and will continue over the next 9 days, concluding with Ram Navami, the day Lord Rama was born. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu calendar and as per Gregorian calendar falls in the month of March or April. The grand nine-day festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour across the country and devotees of Maa Durga fast for nine days to seek blessings of the goddess. Some people may also observe fast in jodas - on the first two days or last two days of Navratri, first or last day of Navratri or any of the two days of Navratri. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Spices to eat and avoid while fasting) Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April(Pinterest)

Navratri is celebrated four times in a year, out of which two are more popularly observed. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April, while Sharadiya Navratri is observed in October-November and concludes with Dussehra. Also known as Vasant Navratri, each day of the Hindu festival is dedicated to an avatar of Maa Durga namely - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Common Navratri rules for all Hindus

During Navratri, irrespective of whether you are fasting or not, people should abstain from certain foods that are considered tamsik like onion and garlic and follow certain rules.

- Do not consume tamasic foods like onion, garlic, non-vegetarian foods, and alcohol.

- While making vegetable curry, you can use tomatoes, coriander seeds, and avoid certain vegetables like brinjal, okra, and mushroom.

- Do not shave or avoid getting hair cut during Navratri

- Not just foods, a satvik lifestyle must be followed during the nine days of the auspicious festival, which includes performing your morning and evening aarti, not criticising or gossiping about others and aiming to help the needy.

Navratri rules for those who are fasting

- On the first day of the Navratri, Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana is done which is one of the significant rituals of the festival and should be done while Pratipada is prevailing.

- People who fast also light an akhanda deepak on all days of Navratri till Dashmi. But, as an alternative, one can also perform aarti in the morning and evening every day till the end of the festival.

- During Navratri different avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped on each day of the festival. Wearing red clothes and offering red flowers to all avatars of Devi Maa in advised during Puja.

- Offer bhog to Maa Durga and all the avatars of the goddess along with singar items.

Foods to eat and avoid during Navratri

There is a variety of foods that one can choose from while observing fasts. This includes:

- Samvat ke chawal or banyard millet, kuttu ka aata or buckwheat flour, sabudana or sago, Rajgira, singhare ka aata or water chestnut flour.

- Potatoes, sweet potato, bottle gourd (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber and carrots.

There are foods, spices, herbs and grains that people should avoid

- Onion, garlic, okra, brinjal, mushroom.

- Wheat, rice, semolina, maida, corn flour, legumes and pulses are some of the foods people are not allowed to eat when they are fasting

