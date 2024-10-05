Navratri 2024: Eat guilt-free during festive season by following easy tips and tricks for weight control

Snacking has the tag of being awful. People often mistake snacking for a bad eating habit. Snacking smart is not about denial. Snacks are essential in a diet to check cravings, and control weight. They avert excessive hunger and thereby curtail overindulgence during main meal hours. Nutrient-dense snacks allow slow release of carbs and help you keep full and fuelled for longer, which also contributes to compatible energy levels and elated moods. Also read: How to keep your weight in check during festive season Sometimes, juices can be an energizing snack, especially when unstrained and minus added sugar. (Pexels)

Why snack?

Smart snacking has two key elements to it. Abi Senguttuvan, head nutritionist, Happilyy fit, says, “First, respecting your body’s cues and snacking as per its hunger intensity. Second, the choice of snack. Opting a food that is low in fibre, high in sugar, overly greasy, can leave you feeling uneasy and undernourished. A combination of protein, fats, fibre (plus carbs, optional depending on hunger level) is a smart snack option.”

Snacking behaviour for weight loss

Snacking denotes the ingesting of small bites and beverages apart from the major meals of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It can vary from fresh or dried fruits and a mini-meal to a handful of baked chips or millet cookies.

According to health coach Revathi Krishnan, “The tendency of some people to snack more often can be attributed to their genes. Some individuals feel full with 3 square meals, while few others may require one or two snacks in between. Mostly, three main meals along with two smaller, timely snacks can help one see through energy levels during the day.”

Weight-watchers need not worry about giving up all snacks. Some snacks, such as banana on toast, crudites and hummus, millet crackers, can help individuals achieve their weight loss target.

Varied snacking instances

People snack for a diverse reason and at many different times. It could be before or after a fitness training, a break during work or study, in-between meals, while watching tv/social media/games, etc. And weekend cheats, parties, festive indulgences or celebrations also add up to this list. Include a sugar-free sweet, a nutty or sesame-jaggery chikki, or a granola bar in your diet.

Select balanced munchies like millet pops instead of excessively salted or ﬂavoured popcorns made in reﬁned or vegetable oil. “A combination of protein, fats plus fibre can keep you satiated for longer like a bowl of fruit plus a fistful of nuts or a cup of Greek yogurt plus cucumber/berries or a whole grain toast with a tbsp of nut butter,” says Senguttuvan.

Juices as snacking option

Sometimes, juices can be an energising snack, especially when unstrained and minus added sugar. “Having juices alone as a snack on a regular basis might not be a great idea. Since juices lack fibre due to the pulp filtration, they can leave you feeling hungry very fast,” says Senguttuvan. For better health and lasting energy, choosing to chew whole fruits is a sensible choice.