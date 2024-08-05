Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these adorable animal toast recipes

Packing lunches for kids can be quite a challenge. They might love a certain food at home but refuse to eat it after it's spent a few hours in their lunchbox. Plus, with all the school distractions, they often rush through lunch, opting for snacks instead of the healthier choices you packed. Try these adorable animal toast recipes that are fun to make, visually appealing, and packed with the goodness of fruits.(Instagram/@anniesfamilyeats)

To keep them happy and nourished, it's essential to pick foods that are both nutritious and appealing. Don't worry, we've got you covered! Here are a few delicious toast recipes that not only taste great but also look fantastic, making your child look forward to their tiffin box. Plus, they come packed with the goodness of fruits. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your apron, and let's start cooking. (Also read: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy and tasty oats recipes )

Bear Toast

Ingredients:

1 slice of brown bread

Sliced banana

Peanut butter spread

Black grapes (or blueberries/raisins as alternatives)

Method:

1. Take one slice of brown or multigrain bread.

2. Spread peanut butter evenly across the bread.

3. Use banana slices to create the eyes and nose of the bear.

4. Place black grapes on the banana slices for the eyes. If you don't have grapes, you can use blueberries or raisins instead.

5. Pack the toast in the tiffin along with some dry fruits for a nutritious addition.

Cat Toast

Ingredients:

Peanut butter

Strawberry slices

Blueberries

One raspberry

Pretzel sticks

Method:

1.Spread a layer of peanut butter evenly over a slice of bread.

2. Arrange two strawberry slices at the top of the toast to form the cat's ears.

3. Place two blueberries on the toast as the cat's eyes.

4. Use the raspberry for the cat's nose, positioning it below the eyes.

5. Break pretzel sticks into smaller pieces and use them to create the cat's whiskers and mouth.

Monkey Toast

Ingredients:

Chocolate spread

Halved banana slices

Blueberries

Method:

1. Spread a layer of chocolate spread evenly over a slice of bread.

2. Place two halved banana slices at the top of the toast to form the monkey's ears.

3. Add two blueberries on the toast as the monkey's eyes.

4. Use another halved banana slice at the bottom centre for the monkey's mouth area.

5. Place a blueberry on top of the banana slice to complete the mouth.

Owl Toast

Ingredients:

Chocolate spread

Banana slices

Blueberries

One almond

Strawberry slices

Method:

1. Spread a layer of chocolate spread evenly over a slice of bread.

2. Place two banana slices near the top center of the toast to form the owl's eyes.

3. Put a blueberry on each banana slice to complete the eyes.

4. Position the almond below the eyes to create the owl's beak.

5. Arrange strawberry slices below the almond to form the owl's mouth.