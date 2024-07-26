Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy and tasty oats recipes

Packing lunches for kids can be challenging for a few reasons. Firstly, children might enjoy a certain food at home but refuse to eat it at school, especially if it's been sitting with ice packs for hours. Secondly, school distractions make it difficult for young kids to finish their lunch within the allotted time, leading them to eat only snacks and skip the nutritious parts. This makes it crucial to fill their lunchbox with foods that are both nutritious and appealing. That's where our oats recipes come in! Check out nutritious and appealing oats recipes perfect for kids' lunch boxes.(Pinterest)

These recipes are not only easy to prepare but also packed with essential nutrients, ensuring your child stays satisfied and energized throughout the day. From overnight oats to oat muffins, these options are perfect for a healthy lunch. Say goodbye to lunch box dilemmas and hello to happy, well-fed kids with our delicious and nutritious oats recipes!

1. Masala Oats

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Masala oats are a spicy, flavourful twist on traditional oats, perfect for a savory and nutritious meal.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1-2 green chilles, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method:

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds and let their colour change.

2. Add green chillies and onion, mix well and sauté till the onion is golden.

3. Add tomato and salt, reduce heat, cover and cook for two to three minutes.

4. Add red chilli powder and turmeric powder and mix well.

5. Add rolled oats, four cups water and cook for four to five minutes. Add one tablespoon coriander leaves and mix well.

6. Serve hot, garnished with the remaining coriander leaves.

2. Oats dosa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Oats dosa is a healthy, crispy South Indian pancake made with oats, perfect for a nutritious and tasty meal.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal), soaked for 2 hours and drained

2 tbsps Bengal gram (chana dal), soaked for 1 hour and drained

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana), soaked for 1 hour and drained

1 cup oats

Oil for drizzling

Coconut chutney to serve

Method:

1. Put the soaked split skinless black gram in a mixer jar. Add soaked Bengal gram, soaked fenugreek seeds, oats and 1 cup water and grind to a fine paste. Set aside to ferment for 6-8 hours.

2. Add salt and mix well.

3. Heat a non-stick tawa. Pour a ladleful of the batter and spread it in a clockwise motion to make a disc. Drizzle oil and cook for 2 minutes. Fold in half and place on a serving plate.

4. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

3. Vegetable oats pancake

(Recipe by chef Tarla Dalal)

Vegetable oats pancake is a wholesome, savory dish packed with nutritious oats and a medley of fresh vegetables.(Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 cup oats flour

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup finely chopped spinach (palak)

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

Salt to taste

½ tsp fruit salt

1½ tsp oil for greasing and cooking

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients, except the fruit salt, along with 1 cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well to form a batter of dropping consistency.

2. Just before making the pancakes, sprinkle the fruit salt and 2 tsp of water over the batter.

3. When the bubbles form, mix gently.

4. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and grease it using ¼ tsp oil.

5. Pour a spoonful of the batter on it and spread in a circular motion to make 100 mm. (4") thick round.

6. Cook, using ¼ tsp of oil, till it turns light brown in colour from both sides.

7. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 4 more pancakes.

8. Serve immediately with dahiwali phudina ki chutney.