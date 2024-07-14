 What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these protein-packed chilla recipes - Hindustan Times
What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these protein-packed chilla recipes

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2024 08:31 PM IST

Struggling to decide what to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Look no further! Try these protein-packed chilla recipes that are both nutritious and delicious

If you have picky eaters at home, you might often worry about what to pack in their lunchboxes. It's common for parents to struggle with preparing appealing dishes for their kids, especially since children can be very selective about what they eat. Many kids avoid vegetables due to their distinct taste, missing out on essential vitamins and minerals. These nutrients offer numerous health benefits that are crucial for their growth and development. If you're running out of ideas for lunchbox variations and need some fresh inspiration, we've got you covered with new and exciting chilla recipes that will keep your kids satisfied and healthy. (Also read: World Chocolate Day 2024: Easy DIY chocolate mask recipes for glowing and healthy skin )

Try these protein-packed chilla recipes that are both tasty and nutritious.(Pinterest)
Try these protein-packed chilla recipes that are both tasty and nutritious.(Pinterest)

1. Besan Chilla with Paneer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Besan chilla with paneer is a protein-rich savory pancake made from gram flour and stuffed with spiced paneer.(Pinterest)
Besan chilla with paneer is a protein-rich savory pancake made from gram flour and stuffed with spiced paneer.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Stuffing

2 tbsps oil

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ cup grated paneer

2 tbsps chopped coriander

Salt to taste

Cheela

2 cups gram flour (besan)

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp asafoetida

Salt to taste

2 tbsps freshly chopped coriander leaves

Oil for drizzling

Tomato ketchup to serve

Method:

1. For making the stuffing, heat oil in a non-stick pan, add onion, green chillies and sauté till translucent.

2. Add red chilli powder, and mix well. Add paneer, chopped coriander, and mix well. Add salt and mix well, take it off the heat and set aside.

3. For making cheela, in a bowl, add gram flour, red chilli powder, carom seeds, baking soda, asafoetida, salt, chopped coriander, and sufficient water little by little to make a semi-thick batter, whisk well.

4. Heat a little oil in the same pan, pour a portion of the batter, and let the base cook completely. Flip and cook the other side till completely cooked.

5. Place a portion of the stuffing on the cheela and fold it in half. Take it off the heat and transfer to a serving plate.

6. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

2. Lauki chilla

(Recipe by chef Tarla Dalal)

Lauki chilla is a savoury Indian pancake made with bottle gourd, gram flour, and spices.(Pinterest)
Lauki chilla is a savoury Indian pancake made with bottle gourd, gram flour, and spices.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Lauki Chilla

3/4 cup grated bottle gourd (doodhi / lauki)

1 cup besan (bengal gram flour)

1/4 cup curd (dahi)

1 tsp chilli powder

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

salt to taste

1 3/4 tsp coconut oil for greasing

3 1/2 tsp coconut oil for cooking

For Serving With Lauki Chilla

tomato ketchup

green chutney

Method:

For lauki chilla

1. To make lauki chilla, combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl along with ½ cup of water and mix well.

2. Heat and grease a non-stick tava (griddle) grease it using ¼ tsp of oil. Pour a ladle of the batter on the tava (griddle) and spread it evenly to make a 125 mm. (5”) diameter circle.

3. Cook it using ½ tsp of oil till both the sides turn golden brown in colour.

4. Make 6 more chilas.

5. Serve the lauki chilla immediately with tomato ketchup and green chutney.

3. Masala Oats Chilla

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Masala oats chilla is a nutritious and savoury pancake made with oats, spices, and vegetables.(Pinterest)
Masala oats chilla is a nutritious and savoury pancake made with oats, spices, and vegetables.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup masala oats

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ small green capsicum, finely chopped

½ small red capsicum, finely chopped

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 green chilli, finely chopped

Oil for drizzling

Method:

1. Finely grind the masala oats and transfer in a large bowl. Add onion, green capsicum, red capsicum, coriander leaves, salt, turmeric powder, green chilli, and ½ cup water and mix well.

2. Heat a non-stick tawa. Add a ladleful of the batter and spread it into a disc. Drizzle some oil, and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes. Transfer on a serving plate and serve hot with green chutney.

News / Lifestyle / Recipes / What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these protein-packed chilla recipes
