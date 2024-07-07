World Chocolate Day 2024: Easy DIY chocolate mask recipes for glowing and healthy skin

World Chocolate Day 2024: World Chocolate Day celebrated annually on July 7, brings together chocolate enthusiasts from around the globe to honour one of the most cherished treats. This delightful occasion highlights the rich history, cultural significance, and sheer indulgence that chocolate brings to people of all ages. Beyond its delicious taste, chocolate offers remarkable benefits for your skin. Packed with antioxidants, it helps protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals and environmental factors like UV rays. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe irritated skin and improve its overall appearance. (Also read: World Chocolate Day 2024: 5 irresistible chocolate dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth ) Pamper your skin with easy-to-make chocolate masks this World Chocolate Day.(Freepik)

Let's celebrate this World Chocolate Day by pampering your skin with these DIY chocolate mask recipes. Vibhuti Arora, face and skin-tech expert shared with HT Lifestyle two easy-to-make masks that will leave your skin glowing and rejuvenated.

1. Cocoa Powder and Honey Mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon plain yoghurt: this is optional for extra moisturisation if you have dry skin

Instructions:

1. Mixing: In a small bowl, combine the cocoa powder and honey until you get a smooth paste.

2.Optional: If you're using yoghurt, add it to the mixture and blend well.

3. Application: Cleanse your face and apply the mask evenly, avoiding the eye area.

4. Relax: Leave the mask on for about 15-20 minutes for better results

5. Rinse: Gently rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry with a face towel or tissue.

6. Finish: Follow up with a moisturiser.

7. Benefits: Cocoa powder is rich in antioxidants that can help repair skin cells and promote healthy skin texture. Honey adds moisture and has antibacterial properties, while yoghurt provides additional hydration and a soothing effect.

2. Dark Chocolate and Avocado Mask

Ingredients:

1 ounce dark chocolate

1/2 ripe avocado

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

1. Preparation: Melt dark chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, stirring until smooth.

2. Mash: In a separate bowl, mash the avocado until creamy.

3. Mixing: Combine the melted chocolate, mashed avocado, and honey, stirring well until blended.

4. Application: Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eyes, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Benefits: Dark chocolate and avocado mask is rich in antioxidants, helping to protect and rejuvenate your skin. It also deeply moisturises and nourishes, leaving your skin soft and radiant.