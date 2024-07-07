World Chocolate Day 2024: 5 irresistible chocolate dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

World Chocolate Day, celebrated every year on July 7, offers chocolate enthusiasts a chance to indulge in their favourite treat guilt-free. This date commemorates the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550, which played a significant role in its global popularity. On this day, chocolate lovers worldwide unite to savour and celebrate the rich history and deliciousness of chocolate. The celebration honours chocolate's journey from its ancient roots to its present status as a cherished delicacy. To make this day even more memorable, here are some must-try chocolate-infused dessert recipes. (Also read: Bhagyashree’s green juice recipe: A nutrient-packed elixir for glowing skin and enhanced immunity ) Indulge in chocolatey goodness with these must-try dessert recipes(Pinterest)

5 Must-Try Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Chef Ravi Choudhary shared with HT Lifestyle five irresistible chocolate dessert recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth. So put on your chef's hat and let's get started.

1. Chocolate Lava Cake

Choco lava cake recipe(Pinterest)

A rich, gooey delight that oozes warm chocolate sauce with every bite. Made with dark chocolate, sugar, eggs, and a hint of vanilla, this cake is the epitome of chocolatey goodness.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup dark chocolate chips

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 2 large eggs

- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

- Preheat oven to 425°F.

- Mix chocolate, sugar, eggs, and vanilla.

- Pour into ramekins and bake for 12-15 minutes or until edges are set.

2. Chocolate Tiramisu

Chocolate Tiramisu recipe(Pinterest)

Coffee-soaked ladyfingers layered with a creamy chocolate mascarpone cheese mixture, topped with cocoa powder. A heavenly dessert that combines the best of both worlds - coffee and chocolate.

Ingredients:

- 12 ladyfingers

- 1 cup strong brewed coffee

- 8 ounces mascarpone cheese

- 1/2 cup granulated sugar

- 1/4 cup cocoa powder

Instructions:

- Dip ladyfingers in coffee and layer with mascarpone mixture.

- Top with cocoa powder and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

3. Chocolate Mint Mousse

Chocolate Mint Mousse recipe(Pinterest)

Light, airy, and bursting with fresh mint flavour, this dessert is perfect for hot summer days. Made with dark chocolate, heavy cream, sugar, and peppermint extract, it's a chocolate lover's dream come true.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup dark chocolate chips

- 1 cup heavy cream

- 2 tablespoons sugar

- 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

Instructions:

- Melt chocolate and mix with heavy cream, sugar, and peppermint extract.

- Whip until stiff peaks form and chill until set.

4. Chocolate Hazelnut Tart

Chocolate Hazelnut Tart recipe (Pinterest)

A buttery pastry crust filled with a rich chocolate hazelnut spread, topped with caramelized hazelnuts. The perfect combination of crunchy and smooth.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup hazelnuts

- 1/2 cup granulated sugar

- 1/4 cup unsalted butter

- 1 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

- Preheat oven to 350°F.

- Mix hazelnuts, sugar, and butter.

- Press into tart pan and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.

- Melt chocolate and spread on top of hazelnut mixture.

5. Chocolate Soufflé

Chocolate Soufflé recipe(Pinterest)

A light-as-air masterpiece that rises like a cloud from the oven, only to collapse into a rich, chocolatey sauce. Made with dark chocolate, sugar, eggs, and a touch of Grand Marnier, it's the ultimate chocolate experience.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup dark chocolate chips

- 1/2 cup granulated sugar

- 2 large eggs

- 1/4 cup Grand Marnier

Instructions:

- Preheat oven to 375°F.

- Mix chocolate, sugar, eggs, and Grand Marnier.

- Pour into buttered soufflé dish and bake for 35-40 minutes or until puffed.

These five desserts are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more. So go ahead, indulge in the rich, velvety goodness of chocolate and make this World Chocolate Day one to remember.