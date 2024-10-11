While festivals are a time for excitement and celebration, they can also present difficulties including complicated family dynamics, financial strain and social demands. Identifying the precise triggers—which could include time management issues, financial strain or the need to live up to family expectations—is a crucial first step in reducing holiday stress. Dussehra to Diwali holiday health tips: Stress management during the festive rush (Photo by Barathan Amuthan)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpi Saraswat, Clinical Psychologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Psychometric tools are a great tool for mental health providers to assess stress levels and identify areas that need support and attention. Cognitive behavioral therapy is one useful strategy for handling holiday stress (CBT). This therapy method assists people in identifying and reframing the negative thought patterns that frequently make the holidays more stressful. Additionally, very successful is a transdiagnostic approach, which treats similar underlying causes across various stresses. By focusing on these common elements, interventions become more adaptable and comprehensive, catering to the unique requirements of each individual.”

The Function of Integrated Care and Medication:

Dr Shilpi Saraswat said, “People who are under a lot of stress may need to see a psychiatrist. It is possible to give medicine in certain situations to treat the symptoms but in order to guarantee a thorough course of treatment, it's critical to combine medication with counselling. This integrated care strategy provides a well-rounded route to stress alleviation by addressing both the psychological and physical aspects of the condition.”

Breathing exercises to beat travel stress this festive season (istockphoto)

Alternative Therapies for Stress Management:

Research has shown that practicing mindfulness and meditation can help people become more self-aware and experience less stress. Dr Shilpi Saraswat said, “These techniques help people to be more present and reduce worry about what might happen in the future. Furthermore, by enabling members to exchange experiences and coping strategies, group therapy can promote a feeling of community that can be particularly consoling during stressful holiday seasons.” For example:

i. Make a realistic budget to prevent financial strain.

ii. Set aside time for rest and self-care activities. A. Make self-care a priority.

iii. Have Reasonable Expectations: Manage expectations to ease pressure and refrain from overcommitting.

iv. To reduce the workload, assign holiday chores to family members.

v. Fortify your emotional ties to friends and relatives.

vi. Pay attention to how much food and liquids you consume.

vii. Include regular downtime for rejuvenation.

viii. Take part in physical activity to improve your mood and ease stress.

ix. Should stress become too much to handle, speak with a therapist.

x. To keep perspective, go back on your good experiences and express thankfulness.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said, “The festive season, while filled with joy and celebration, can also be a source of significant stress. As a dietitian, I believe that nutrition plays a vital role in managing stress and maintaining overall well-being.” She recommended some tips to help you navigate the festive rush with a calm mind and a healthy body -

1. Prioritise Balanced Meals:

Regular Eating: Avoid skipping meals to prevent fluctuations in blood sugar, which can contribute to mood swings and irritability.

Avoid skipping meals to prevent fluctuations in blood sugar, which can contribute to mood swings and irritability. Nutrient-Dense Foods: Focus on incorporating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet. These provide essential nutrients to support your body's stress response.

Focus on incorporating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet. These provide essential nutrients to support your body's stress response. Hydration: Stay hydrated throughout the day to optimize cognitive function and reduce fatigue.

Experts know exactly how temptation works. They know how hard it is to resist a barfi, or a second helping of a lovingly cooked festive meal. It’s time to get smarter about what you consume this season. (Images Bazaar)

2. Mindful Eating:

Pay Attention: Practice mindful eating by savoring each bite and focusing on the taste, texture, and aroma of your food.

Practice mindful eating by savoring each bite and focusing on the taste, texture, and aroma of your food. Avoid Distractions: Minimise distractions while eating, such as screens or excessive conversation, to fully enjoy your meal and prevent overeating.

3. Limit Processed Foods and Sugary Treats:

Moderation is Key: While it's okay to indulge in festive treats occasionally, excessive consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks can contribute to mood swings, energy crashes, and feelings of guilt.

While it's okay to indulge in festive treats occasionally, excessive consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks can contribute to mood swings, energy crashes, and feelings of guilt. Opt for Healthier Alternatives: Look for healthier versions of your favorite holiday treats, such as sugar-free desserts or homemade options.

4. Manage Stress Eating:

Identify Triggers: Pay attention to situations or emotions that may lead to stress eating.

Pay attention to situations or emotions that may lead to stress eating. Find Healthy Alternatives: Engage in stress-relieving activities like exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature.

5. Consider Supplementation:

Consult a Dietitian: If you're feeling particularly stressed, consider consulting a dietitian to discuss potential supplementation options, such as B vitamins or magnesium, which may support stress management.

Remember, the festive season is meant to be enjoyable. By prioritising healthy eating habits and practicing self-care, you can better manage stress and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.