Navratri desserts: 5 healthy recipes for calorie-conscious people, sugar-free dry fruit laddoo to avocado sandesh

Navratri 2024: Festivals are synonymous with mithais and bingeing. Weight-watchers can try these five healthy recipes to indulge in the festive spirit, without compromising on their health goals. Would you try avocado sandesh or sugar-free gajjar halwa cake? Also read: Craving a healthier dessert? Try these 5 millet-based recipes that offer a nutritious twist on classic treats Navratri 2024 desserts: Sugarfree dry fruit laddoos rolled in dark chocolate to Avocado sandesh and Ragi quinoa besan barfi, try these healthy recipes.

Finger millet sesame seed ladoo by Chef Niriksha Reddy, ITC Grand Central.

Finger millet sesame seed ladoo

(By Chef Niriksha Reddy, Sous Chef, ITC Grand Central)

Millets are full of fibre, proteins, minerals, vitamins, besides antioxidants. They are gluten-free and don't cause blood sugar to spike due to their low gylcemic index. Sesame seeds are a rich source of protein, calcium and magnesium. They help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Unrefined cane sugar or jaggery, has low glycemic index. It is known to activate serotonin, a mood-elevating hormone.

Ingredients:

1cup ragi flour.

½ cup sesame seeds.

½ cup unrefined cane sugar/ Karumbu sakkarai.

4 Tbsp ghee.

2tbsp milk.

Method

In a pan roast ragi flour in ghee, on low flame for a couple of minutes till the raw smell goes and then transfer it onto a plate.

Toast sesame seeds till they start popping and transfer to the plate.

Blend this mixture along with cane sugar in a mixie jar.

Powder and transfer to a plate.

Immediately start making ladoo as the residual heat from grinding the mixture is sufficient to let it hold the shape.

For the last three ladoos, sprinkle a little milk to make the ladoo.

Serve/ store in an air tight container.

Sugarfree dry fruit laddoos rolled in dark chocolate

(By Swheta Aggarwal, Founder - Kookie Cake Crumble)

Dry fruits contain antioxidants, Vitamin A, potassium, fibre. Dark chocolate is loaded with powerful antioxidants and it shields lipoproteins from oxidative impairment.

Sugarfree dryfruit laddoos dipped in dark chocolate.

Ingredients

Dates – Deseeded and mashed in the mixer

Figs – Mashed in the mixer

Roasted Mixed Nuts – Cashews / Almonds / Pistachios – Cut into tiny bits

Ghee – for combining

Dark Chocolate - Melted

Method

Heat a pan. Add some ghee till hot. Add all the above ingredients till well combined.

Remove from heat. Make the dough into small laddoos and they are ready to be dipped in melted dark chocolate.

Refrigerate them for half an hour and Enjoy!

Gajar halwa cake by Good Food Concept is a must-try during Navratri.

Sugar-free gajjar ka halwa cake

(By Good Food Concept)

Carrots are low in calories and rich in beta carotene, calcium, and Vitamin A & K. Reduce the risk of diabetes, good for bone health.

Wet ingredients

Milk – 140 gms

Yoghurt – 145 gms

Sugarfree – 130 gms (Monk Fruits / Xylytol / Stevia)

Vanilla – 1 tbsp

Vegetable Oil – 120 gms

Dry ingredients

Maida – 180 gms

Baking Soda – ½ tsp

Baking Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – Pinch

Gajjar Ka Halwa:

Grated Carrots – 3 nos

Ghee – 3 tbsp

Sugarfree – 1/3 Cup

Milk – 500 ml

Cream Cheese Frosting

Philadelphia Cream Cheese – 90 gms

Butter at room temperature – 90 gms

Sugarfree – 2 tbsp

Vanilla – 1 tsp

Method

Mix the wet ingredients for the cake. Slowly sift in all the dry ingredients. Fold in the cake batter till well combined. Pour in a 7” lined cake tin. Bake at 180 degrees till the skewer comes out clean. Cool the sponge.

Make the cream cheese frosting by whisking the cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Slowly add sugarfree till the frosting becomes light and fluffy. Keep aside.

In a pan, add some ghee. Add the grated carrot and toss till it becomes soft. Add sugarfree and milk little by little. Bring the halwa to a boil. Wait till it thickens and garnish with raisins and cashew bits. Keep aside to cool.

Once everything is cooled, layer with sponge with cream cheese frosting and the sugarfree gajjar ka halwa. Repeat the layer. Top up with some more frosting and garnish with fondant shaped carrots. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Dig in and enjoy!

Avocado sandesh

(By Swheta Aggarwal, Kookie Cake Crumble)

Avocado is known for its healthy fats including Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

Avocado Sandesh is a healthier version of the delicious Bengali sweet.

Ingredients

Full Fat Milk – 1 ltr

Yoghurt – 1 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp

Powdered Sugar – ¼ cup

Avocados – ½ mashed

Cranberries for Garnish

Method

Boil milk, add yoghurt and lemon juice to curdle. Remove in a muslin cloth till the entire whey is removed.

Mash it along with powdered sugar to form a soft dough.

Add the mashed avocado and knead again till well combined.

Roll them out into small balls and press in the centre with your thumb.

Garnish with some cranberries and serve!

Ragi quinoa besan barfi

(By Amandeep Singh, Executive Sous Chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City)

Ragi is a nutrient-dense millet which helps in digestion, is exceptional for weight management, fortifies bones and teeth. The presence of natural iron is beneficial to anemic persons. Quinoa is packed with nine essential amino acids. It checks triglyceride levels, body weight and regulates blood sugar. Besan is gluten-free, high in nutrients and is good for gut health.

Ragi and Besan Barfi, by Chef Amandeep Singh, The Westin Garden City, Mumbai.

Ingredients

For the barfi:

1/2 cup ragi flour

1/2 cup quinoa (cooked and cooled)

1 cup besan

3/4 cup jaggery

1/4 cup ghee

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, or pistachios) for garnish

Method

Prepare quinoa: Rinse quinoa under running water and cook it in 1 cup of water until fluffy (about 15 minutes). Let it cool completely.

Roast besan: In a non-stick pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee and roast the besan on low heat until it turns golden brown and fragrant (about 5-7 minutes). Keep stirring to prevent burning. Set aside.

Mix Ingredients: In the same pan, add the remaining ghee, ragi flour, and cooked quinoa. Mix well. Then add the roasted besan and combine thoroughly.

Add the grated jaggery and a pinch of salt to the mixture. Cook on low heat, stirring continuously until the jaggery melts and the mixture thickens.

Sprinkle cardamom powder. Cook for another minute, remove from heat.

Grease a flat plate with ghee. Pour the mixture into the palte and spread it evenly with a spatula. Flatten it down firmly.

While the mixture is still warm, sprinkle chopped nuts on top and gently press them in. Allow the barfi to cool completely.

Once cooled, cut the barfi into desired shapes.