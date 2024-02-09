Physical postures in the Yoga practice, known as asanas, can be divided into three basic categories and these are - basic poses, intermediate poses and advanced poses. If you are a beginner, starting your Yoga journey, then we got you sorted with some of the most simple and easy poses you can start to incorporate in your daily routine. Friday fitness goals: Easiest Yoga exercises for beginners and their health benefits (Photo by Surface on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared that the following arsenals are for the basic level practitioners but they still are very effective and provide many health benefits -

He elaborated -

Sukhasana (Easy Pose):

Method: Sit on the floor with your legs crossed. Keep your spine straight and place your hands on your knees.

Benefits: Sukhasana helps improve posture, strengthens the back, and enhances mindfulness. It's a comfortable pose for meditation and breathing exercises.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose):

Method: Kneel on the floor, sitting back on your heels. Keep your back straight and hands on your thighs.

Benefits: Vajrasana aids digestion, reduces acidity, and strengthens the lower back. It is also known to improve blood circulation in the pelvic area.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose):

Method: Stand on one leg, placing the sole of the other foot on the inner thigh or calf. Bring your palms together in a prayer position.

Benefits: Vrikshasana enhances balance, focus, and concentration. It strengthens the legs and improves hip flexibility. Regular practice promotes stability and poise.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose):

Method: Stand with your feet together, arms by your sides. Engage your thighs, lift your chest, and reach your arms overhead.

Benefits: Tadasana improves posture, strengthens the thighs and knees, and firms the abdomen. It is a foundational pose that promotes body awareness and alignment.

Adhomukh Svansana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose):

Method: Start on your hands and knees, lift your hips toward the ceiling, straighten your legs, and press your heels into the floor.

Benefits: This asana stretches the entire body, particularly the back, hamstrings, and calves. It also strengthens the arms and shoulders, relieves stress, and energizes the body.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

Method: Lie on your stomach, place your palms next to your chest, and lift your upper body while keeping your pelvis on the floor.

Benefits: Bhujangasana strengthens the spine, opens the chest, and improves flexibility. It also stimulates abdominal organs, aiding digestion, and alleviates lower back pain.

Paadhastasana (Hand to Foot Pose):

Method: Stand with your feet together, bend forward, and bring your hands to the floor beside your feet.

Benefits: Paadhastasana stretches the spine, hamstrings, and calves. It improves digestion, stimulates abdominal organs, and enhances flexibility in the hip joints.

Incorporating these asanas into your routine can contribute to overall physical and mental well-being. Remember to practice with proper alignment and listen to your body to experience the full benefits of each pose.