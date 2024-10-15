Karwa Chauth 2024: Staying hydrated before the fast to avoiding overeating later, follow 4 rules for healthy fasting

Karwa Chauth fasting holds immense cultural significance for married women, who observe a day-long fast to pray for their husband’s long and healthy life. This ritual represents the deep commitment between married couples. The fast is broken at the end of the day upon sighting the moon. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 20. Karwa Chauth involves day-long fast, devoid of water and food.

Dr Pawan Kumar Goyal, senior director of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh reiterated the importance of prioritising health during Karwa Chauth.

He said Karva Chauth was all about the lifelong bond between husband and wife. Dr. Goyal said, "A wife must remember that her life and health are equally important for that bond. So, while keeping the Karva Chauth fast for her husband, she should observe a few safety guidelines for her health.”

He listed some guidelines for those doing the Karwa Chauth fast, ensuring that the festival is celebrated with zeal and fervour, without any health issues dampening the festivities. By following a few rules, you can make your Karwa Chauth memorable.

Drink adequate water the day before.(Pixabay)

Stay hydrated before the fast

Karwa Chauth’s fasting refrains from water as well. Dr. Goyal highlighted the importance of hydrating the day before the fast. He elaborated, “It’s essential to drink plenty of water and fluids the night before and in the morning (before sunrise). Hydration helps prevent dehydration, headaches, and fatigue during the fast. Coconut water, lemonade, and fresh fruit juices can also be taken in the morning for additional hydration and nutrients.”

Eat a balanced pre-dawn meal (sargi)

Before beginning the fast, Dr. Goyal pointed out that the pre-dawn meal, called sargi must be nutritious and healthy. He recommended including a mix of proteins (like yogurt or paneer), complex carbohydrates (such as whole grains or oats), and healthy fats (like nuts and seeds) in the sargi. These foods offer long-lasting energy and help to feel ‘full’ for longer duration. Dr. Goyal warned against fried or sugary food, as they can plummet energy levels later in the day.

Avoid overeating after breaking the fast

To stave off the day-long hunger, many often overeat. Dr. Goyal advises avoiding this as it negatively affects health. He recommended something light like fruits or a glass of water immediately after breaking the fast in the evening. He explained, “. After fasting for the whole day, the digestive system may be sensitive, so it’s best to avoid a heavy, oily meal immediately. Gradually introduce easily digestible foods like soups, salads, and home-cooked meals. Eating mindfully can prevent indigestion and discomfort.”

Listen to your body

Dr. Goyal reminds us that everyone has their physical limits, and it’s important to pay attention to them. He said, “Fasting is a personal choice, but it’s important to recognize the limits of your body. If you feel dizzy, extremely fatigued, or unwell during the fast, consider breaking it early. Pregnant women, women with medical conditions like diabetes, or those on medications should consult their doctor before fasting, as prolonged fasting may not be safe for everyone.”

