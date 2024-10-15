Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: Glam outfits celebs wore for Karwa Chauth to inspire your look

Karwa Chauth is right around the corner. Women observe a nirjala (without water) fast on this day and pray for their husband's long life, prosperity, and health. Women dress up in exuberant ensembles, especially in bright shades, to mark the day. Even your favourite Bollywood beauties keep the fast and dress up in their best looks. So, we decided to round up our favourite celebrity Karwa Chauth looks from the past to inspire your look on October 20. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor's Karwa Chauth looks.

Katrina Kaif

If red is not your colour, choose a bright pink organza saree like Katrina Kaif. The actor wore the gorgeous drape for her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The golden borders, floral blouse, traditional chooda, gold kadhas, mangal sutra, sindoor, rd bindi, striking glam - add the traditional touch to her elegant look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's red ruffle saree and golden bralette blouse are for those who love traditions with a modern twist. While the red brought the colour of matrimony to Priyanka's look, the golden blouse added a touch of glamour. She styled the ensemble with rings, earrings, a dainty mangalsutra, bangles, red lips, sindoor, bindi, loose tresses, and minimal glam.

Sonam Kapoor

Sarees and kurta sets need not be your go-to choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations, and Sonam Kapoor's bright pink, green and golden-hued ensemble is proof. The actor wore a brocade embroidered ghagra choli and styled the set with a matching dupatta draped like a saree pallu. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth look is for the lowkey, newlywed brides. Without much ‘fuss’, pick a deep red chiffon saree like Mira and pair it with a sleeveless blouse for the perfect Karwa Chauth outfit. The embellished borders, sequin adornments, a heavily embroidered blouse, Chandbalis, and a potli bag make the ensemble a festive look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's fuchsia pink saree adds a touch of devotion, love, and festivity with the gold and red embroidery. The actor paired the drape with a plunging neck sleeveless blouse, a gold choker necklace, bangles, rings, loose locks, and striking glam.

Natasha Dalal

Designer Natasha Dalal, who is married to Varun Dhawan, ditched sarees and kurta sets for a modern bralette, palazzo pants, and a cape jacket on Karwa Chauth. And you should, too. The embroidered ensemble is the perfect amount of traditional and glamorous, making it a great sartorial pick for modern Indian women.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha in a bright red satin tunic kurta and palazzo pants set. The ensemble comes decked in zardosi embroidery, intricate threadwork, and gota borders. She styled the ensemble with sindoor, jhumkis, minimal glam, embroidered sandals, bangles, and loose tresses. The newlywed brides who are tired of wearing heavy looks for multiple functions can pick this look for some respite, without foregoing traditions.