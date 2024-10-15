Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 hatke mehendi designs ideas to stand out this festive season

Karva Chauth, also called Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi, is a significant festival observed by Hindu women, mainly in northern and northwestern India. Celebrated during the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, it falls on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 20. On Karva Chauth, women observe a rigorous fast from sunrise to moonrise, offering prayers for the health, well-being, and long life of their husbands or future partners. (Also read: Think beyond the red saree: 7 trendy Karwa Chauth outfit ideas for a glam festive look ) Karwa Chauth, observed on October 20, is a vital festival for Hindu women. (Instagram)

One of the key rituals of Karwa Chauth is the application of mehendi, or henna, on the hands and feet of married women. Mehendi, a natural dye used for centuries to adorn the body, is considered auspicious and is often applied during weddings and other religious celebrations. If you're tired of the traditional designs, here's our special selection of unique mehendi ideas that will help you stand out this festive season.

Top mehendi designs for Karwa Chauth 2024

Significance of applying mehendi on Karwa Chauth:

Applying mehendi on Karwa Chauth holds deep cultural and symbolic significance. It is considered a symbol of love, prosperity, and good fortune. Traditionally, mehendi is believed to strengthen the bond between couples, with darker stains symbolizing a stronger bond and deeper love between the wife and her husband. Additionally, mehendi has cooling and soothing properties, which help calm the body and mind during the fast. The intricate designs are also said to invite positive energy and blessings for a long, healthy, and happy married life.

Tips to keep in mind while applying henna:

1. Start with clean, dry hands and feet.

2. Ensure henna is fresh for a vibrant stain.

3. Test for allergies before applying.

4. Apply in thin, even layers for detailed designs.

5. Allow henna to dry fully without smudging.

6. Dab lemon sugar on dried henna to keep it moist.

7. Don’t wash the area for 24 hours after removing the paste.

8. Use warmth to deepen the stain.

9. Stain darkens over 24-48 hours.

10. Avoid harsh soaps to prolong the design.