Think beyond the red saree: 7 trendy Karwa Chauth outfit ideas for a glam festive look

Karva Chauth, also known as Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi, is an important festival celebrated by Hindu women, predominantly in the northern and northwestern regions of India. The festival takes place in the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, it will be observed on October 20. On this day, women observe a strict fast from sunrise until moonrise, praying for the safety, well-being, and long life of their husbands or future partners.

The festival is not only the celebration of fasting but also how women dress up well, just like a new bride for the evening puja. However, Karwa Chauth doesn't mean your outfit has to be limited to the classic red saree. This year, why not infuse a modern twist into your festive wardrobe with stunning, contemporary alternatives? Here are some inspiring outfit ideas to help you shine on this special day!

1. Chic anarkali attire

Anarkali kurtis are a timeless addition to any festive wardrobe, offering an elegant and flattering silhouette for all body types. These flowing kurtis, made from luxurious fabrics like silk, exude grace and tradition. For a striking Karwa Chauth look, opt for rich hues like deep red, royal blue, or emerald green. Pair your Anarkali with matching churidars and statement earrings to create a stunning festive look.

2. Conventional sharara set

Sharara sets have made a stylish comeback and are perfect for both day and night celebrations. The wide-legged sharara pants, when paired with a short kurti, offer a unique silhouette that's not only chic but also incredibly comfortable. To add a festive touch, choose sets with intricate embellishments like gota patti or zari work.

3. Modern saree drapes

Elevate your traditional saree look with a modern twist. Swap the conventional blouse for a trendy bralette top, and add a chic belt to accentuate your waist for a contemporary drape. For extra glamour, opt for a multi-layered frill saree or a sleek slit saree. These updates add a fresh, stylish flair to your festive wardrobe.

4. Pastel lehengas

If you want to wear a lehenga but prefer a more subtle look, skip the bright reds and opt for soothing pastel shades like soft pinks, blues, or greens. For a lighter feel, go for printed ensembles, and if you want something a bit heavier, choose lehengas adorned with floral embroidery or mirror work.

5. Sequins and shimmer for extra glam

Want to shine like a star this Karwa Chauth? Opt for stunning dual-tone sequin sarees that will make you stand out and turn heads. You can also explore shimmer fabric kurtas or gowns for a dazzling effect. Pair your outfit with glamorous makeup and statement earrings to complete the perfect festive look that will leave your spouse swooning.

6. Three-piece ethnic set

If you're someone who loves to experiment with bold, fresh, and modern styles, ditch the usual kurtas and sarees and opt for a chic three-piece set. Choose a stylish bralette or crop top and pair it with a matching skirt, palazzo, or sharara pants. For a coordinated and polished look, layer it with a cape, blazer, or dupatta.

7. Co-ord set

Co-ord sets are incredibly trendy and effortless to wear. For a more traditional look, opt for vibrant-coloured kurtas paired with matching pants. If you prefer a contemporary style, choose printed or embellished blazers styled with coordinating pants or flared trousers. This combination offers a chic and polished appearance, perfect for celebrating Karwa Chauth with flair.