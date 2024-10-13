Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani wows in red kurta set, Radhika and Anant Ambani twin in pink ethnic outfits at Navratri celebration. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 13, 2024 03:33 PM IST

The Ambanis celebrated Navratri in style, with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant stealing the show in their bright festive outfits.

With the festive season in full swing, celebrities are embracing the celebrations in style, and the Ambani family is no exception. Recently, they marked Navratri with fervour, participating in Maa Ambe Aarti and Garba. In photos and videos making the rounds online, Nita Ambani, along with newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, can be seen taking part in various rituals, from performing aarti to carrying the traditional matka.

Ambani family shines in ethnic attire during Navratri festivities(Instagram)
Ambani family shines in ethnic attire during Navratri festivities(Instagram)

However, what truly caught the attention of fashion lovers were their stunning ethnic ensembles. After all, when it comes to the Ambanis, no look is ever ordinary! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's garba look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is a stunning blend of tradition and glam. Take notes )

Nita Ambani rocks red kurta set

Nita Ambani is the queen of ethnic fashion, and her recent appearance was no exception. She opted for a stunning bright red kurta set featuring a V-neckline and intricate golden sequin embroidery throughout, radiating royal elegance. Paired with matching red palazzo pants and a net dupatta adorned with golden borders and embellishments, she looked absolutely stunning.

Nita Ambani's look is never complete without her opulent jewellery and this time she accessorised with a multi-layered pearl necklace, oversized statement stud earrings, and a ring adorning her finger. She finished off her look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and her luscious tresses styled to perfection. The little red bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch.

What Anant Ambani and Radhika wore

On the other hand, Anant Ambani and Radhika looked absolutely stunning as they twinned in matching pink ethnic outfits. Ambani's choti bahu Radhika donned an elegant pink kurta adorned with intricate silver embroidery, paired with matching flared pants and a netted dupatta, exuding grace. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, minimal makeup, and her hair styled in a ponytail to complete the look. Meanwhile, Anant rocked a bright rani pink kurta paired with an embellished waistcoat and beige pants, looking equally dashing.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On