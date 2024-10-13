Nita Ambani wows in red kurta set, Radhika and Anant Ambani twin in pink ethnic outfits at Navratri celebration. Watch

With the festive season in full swing, celebrities are embracing the celebrations in style, and the Ambani family is no exception. Recently, they marked Navratri with fervour, participating in Maa Ambe Aarti and Garba. In photos and videos making the rounds online, Nita Ambani, along with newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, can be seen taking part in various rituals, from performing aarti to carrying the traditional matka. Ambani family shines in ethnic attire during Navratri festivities(Instagram)

However, what truly caught the attention of fashion lovers were their stunning ethnic ensembles. After all, when it comes to the Ambanis, no look is ever ordinary! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's garba look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is a stunning blend of tradition and glam. Take notes )

Nita Ambani rocks red kurta set

Nita Ambani is the queen of ethnic fashion, and her recent appearance was no exception. She opted for a stunning bright red kurta set featuring a V-neckline and intricate golden sequin embroidery throughout, radiating royal elegance. Paired with matching red palazzo pants and a net dupatta adorned with golden borders and embellishments, she looked absolutely stunning.

Nita Ambani's look is never complete without her opulent jewellery and this time she accessorised with a multi-layered pearl necklace, oversized statement stud earrings, and a ring adorning her finger. She finished off her look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and her luscious tresses styled to perfection. The little red bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch.

What Anant Ambani and Radhika wore

On the other hand, Anant Ambani and Radhika looked absolutely stunning as they twinned in matching pink ethnic outfits. Ambani's choti bahu Radhika donned an elegant pink kurta adorned with intricate silver embroidery, paired with matching flared pants and a netted dupatta, exuding grace. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, minimal makeup, and her hair styled in a ponytail to complete the look. Meanwhile, Anant rocked a bright rani pink kurta paired with an embellished waistcoat and beige pants, looking equally dashing.