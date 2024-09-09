Ambani's Ganpati Visarjan: Radhika Merchant with no makeup, pretty outfit celebrates with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani

The Ambani family bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa last night as they took out a procession in Mumbai with family and friends. Paparazzi videos captured Nita Ambani with newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as they travelled to the visarjan venue with stars like Orry, Meezaan Jafri and Shanaya Kapoor. Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, and Anant Ambani during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani head for Ganesh Visarjan

Multiple paparazzi videos from Ambani's Ganesh Visarjan procession were shared on social media. They showed Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani sitting inside a truck decorated for Ganpati Bappa. They travelled from their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach, according to an ANI report.

What did Radhika Merchant wear for Ganesh Visarjan?

Radhika opted for a simple yet stunning traditional look for the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. She wore a navy blue tunic kurta from the shelves of designer label Jayanti Reddy. It has a round neckline, gold zardosi embroidery, quarter-length trumpet sleeves, a flowy silhouette, and a curved asymmetric hem.

Radhika styled the tunic with mint green-coloured silk flared pants. She ditched all accessories for the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations and just wore a ring and her single-strand mangalsutra. Lastly, a bare face and hair tied in a sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Nita Ambani in a silk saree

Nita Ambani wore a pink silk saree for Ganesh Visarjan. The brocade drape features gold embroidery and a Bandhani design done in a white hue. She wore the nine yards in the traditional Gujarati draping style with the pallu pleated and draped on the front. Lastly, a gold and cut-diamond necklace, earrings, and kadhas rounded off the accessories.

As for Anant Ambani, he was seen at the celebrations in a printed orange kurta, white pyjamas, and a floral printed sleeveless bandhgala jacket.